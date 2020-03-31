FRISCO, Texas, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics company Coolpad, today announced that it has switched some of the manufacturing capacity at its China facilities from consumer electronic devices to producing civilian-grade masks and non-contact infrared thermometers.
While the global COVID-19 pandemic is still on the rise globally, Coolpad is dedicated to providing much-needed masks and non-contact infrared thermometers to the United States and China. Starting on Feb 11, 2020 Coolpad has worked around the clock to set up and optimize the production lines for masks and thermometers. On March 8, Coolpad successfully produced the first mask and it's now able to produce up to 30,000 masks daily.
Coolpad has over 26 years of history providing mobile devices globally, including for major carriers in the US. "We are glad to have the capability and agility within our manufacturing facilities to produce masks and non-contact infrared thermometers during this time of need," said Zach Chang, CEO, Coolpad Americas. "Thanks to our world class manufacturing facilities, we are able to produce masks in our dust-free room and donate them across China and the United States. Giving back to the community has always been a very important part of our business model."
The manufacturing of masks and non-contact infrared thermometers at the Coolpad facilities will continue until there is no longer a COVID-19 pandemic.
