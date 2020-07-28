BURLINGTON, Mass. and CAMDEN, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that Cooper University Health Care is adopting the Nuance® Dragon Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution to transform physician-patient encounters, reduce physicians' administrative tasks, advance patient care with real-time knowledge automation, and enhance documentation in the electronic health record (EHR) system. The Nuance DAX™ solution revolutionizes the physician-patient experience by securely capturing and contextualizing physician-patient conversations and powering both virtual and in-person exams with clinical documentation that writes itself™.
Cooper University Health Care will first introduce Nuance DAX at its Voorhees and Cherry Hill ambulatory centers for in-person patient visits. The Nuance DAX solution expands upon the proven power of Nuance Dragon® Medical One, already relied upon by Cooper. Additionally, Cooper will use the Nuance virtual assistant capabilities through Epic mobile apps as well as the cloud-based Nuance PowerScribe 360 radiology reporting platform.
"As the leading academic health system in South Jersey, we empower our physicians with cutting-edge technology to enable them to make the most of their time with their patients and deliver the highest quality care. The Nuance DAX solution is another innovative technology that will allow our physicians to worry less about administrative tasks and use more of their time doing what they love – caring for patients," said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JC, MBE, Co-President and CEO of Cooper University Health Care.
"Cooper University Health Care is prioritizing patient care and physician satisfaction through innovative technology. Without any technology barriers, physicians have more focus and greater connections with patients," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Nuance Healthcare. "By putting the patient front and center and capturing all relevant clinical information, the result is high-quality patient care and appropriate reimbursement. Leveraging AI technology that addresses physician exhaustion and burnout from administrative tasks also overcomes the challenges associated with legacy physical scribe solutions that require another person in the exam room, is very expensive, has high turnover rates, and is not feasible during the pandemic."
"For over eight years, we've been working with Nuance to deliver innovative solutions that allow our physicians to meet and exceed patient expectations when it comes to care. By capturing every word of the physician-patient encounter and automatically generating the clinical note, the Nuance DAX solution frees physicians to focus more on interacting with their patient rather than documentation, which improves the overall experience for both patient and physician," said Snehal V. Gandhi, MD, Medical Director, Division of Hospital Medicine, Department of Medicine and VP of Medical Informatics & Care Delivery Innovation, Cooper University Health Care.
"We are also seeking ways to reduce burnout of our physicians and improving their experience for our patients utilizing the latest and greatest technology," said Dustin Hufford, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Cooper University Health Care. "Nuance has developed a unique solution to a problem that's persisted for a long time, which is the need to document intricate details of an office visit."
Innovated by Nuance and Microsoft, the Nuance DAX solution is built on decades of healthcare experience, in-depth research investments in conversational AI, and backed by secure Microsoft Azure cloud services. Nuance DAX extends the proven power of Nuance Dragon® Medical, already trusted by over 550,000 physicians globally, with the latest AI-powered advancements to create a fully voice-enabled and ambient exam room environment.
Available for a growing range of medical specialties, the Nuance DAX ambient solution includes:
- A secure mobile app for easy deployment across virtual and in-person visits as well as a purpose-built ambient device with advanced capabilities for the exam room setting.
- An automated clinical documentation capability powered by deep-learning-based AI and certified through a continuous quality review process.
- A growing list of integrated Dragon virtual assistant skills through a hands-free access point that enables care teams to complete tasks in real-time within their EHR and other third-party applications.
About Cooper University Health Care
Cooper University Health Care is a leading academic health system and the only state-designated Level 1 Trauma Center in South Jersey. Cooper's mission is to serve, to heal, and to educate. Annually, nearly two million patients visit Cooper's 650-plus physicians practicing in 75 specialties at more than 100 convenient medical offices and three urgent care centers. The Cooper Health Sciences campus is home to Cooper University Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper, and Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.
About Nuance Healthcare
Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve, and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 550,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance's award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality, and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.
About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.
