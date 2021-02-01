COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COPPERLINE MASKS US, commends President Joseph Biden's first executive order, the "100 Days Masking Challenge." The new federal mandate requires all federal employees, contractors and members of the public to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while inside executive branch buildings and on federal lands. Face shields aren't a substitute for cloth masks. An additional Executive Order issued by the President mandates masks in airports and on many planes, trains, ships and intercity buses.
"The evidence is clear. The easiest way we can limit exposure and spread of the Coronavirus is to wear a legitimate mask," said Tammy Krings, owner of COPPERLINE MASKS US. "This mandate is a definitive step in the right direction and one way we can all curb this pandemic in our communities."
Data from researchers at the Mayo Clinic found the most important measure for reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is to wear a mask. In addition, recent studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that mask wearing is the only reported mitigation behavior that has increased over time by Americans of all ages. This is critical as COVID-19 rates are still surging in states and cities across the country.
COPPERLINE MASKS provides additional protection as copper is widely recognized as a metallic antimicrobial and antibacterial agent. A very fine copper thread is knitted into COPPERLINE MASKS, not sprayed on copper like other masks. Accredited laboratory testing measured the neutralization capacity and reusability of masks infused with copper against regular masks without copper when exposed to the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV2). Dr. John Hwa LEE, DVM, PhD, Professor and Dean at Jeonbuk National University in South Korea led the study and found what scientists already suspected, that copper destroys pathogens faster and better than any other material tested. In turn, Coronavirus dies faster on copper than most other surfaces, essentially preventing the virus from replicating. The study and its findings can be accessed at http://www.copperlineus.com/pages/presentation.
"These findings are paramount when it comes to protecting yourself and others," Dr. Lee explained. A mask such as COPPERLINE, with copper woven into it, reduces the infectivity of the virus. This is additional protection that we can all use."
COPPERLINE US also supports the initiative to establish mask standards. A division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reportedly developing minimum filter efficiency standards for masks in order to better guide the public. Masks that meet identified standards would include labels that designate how well they block infectious particles. The COPPERLINE MASK is comprised of six layers; an outer layer, an inner net coiled layer, a striped face-contact layer, and 3 additional filtration layers. The first three layers are infused with ionized copper yarn at a density of 22%. A recent study from the New England Journal of Medicine found the COVID-19 virus died within hours when placed on a copper surface.
Copperline, Inc., headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, serves as Copperline's official distributor for the
Americas and offers a dedicated website https://www.copperlineus.com for individual or bulk orders. The COPPERLINE MASK is available in four sizes (XS, S, M and L) and in nine colors. The XS is perfect for children, providing full coverage for their tiny faces.
Copperline® is the sales brand for the copper yarn products of the South Korean LSK Finetex Co. Ltd.The hightech company has specialized for more than ten years in the production of medical textiles made of a patented, high-quality copper ion yarn. For more information, visit http://www.copperlineus.com
