COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASTM International, an organization that develops and publishes voluntary standards for a wide range of products, has released the first ever set of standards for masks. The Standard Specification for Barrier Face Coverings established requirements for design, performance, labeling, user instruction, reporting and classification. Manufacturers that test their masks in accredited labs and can prove they meet the ASTM's guidelines can receive a "stamp of approval" that will be visible on the packaging so that consumers can make more informed decisions in regard to their face coverings.
"We have been advocating for guidelines such as these for some time. It's an important first step," explained Tammy Krings, owner of COPPERLINE MASKS US. "Not all masks provide the same amount of protection and consumers need to know that when they mask themselves and their families. "
In terms of filtration efficacy, ASTM's standards will examine whether a mask can filter out particles as small as .3 microns. That's smaller than the size of respiratory droplets that could carry COVID. Krings is confident that COPPERLINE MASKS meets this standard. In addition, COPPERLINE MASKS provides additional protection as copper is widely recognized as a metallic antimicrobial and antibacterial agent. A very fine copper thread is knitted into COPPERLINE MASKS, not sprayed on copper like other masks. Accredited laboratory testing measured the neutralization capacity and reusability of masks infused with copper against regular masks without copper when exposed to the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV2). Dr. John Hwa LEE, DVM, PhD, Professor and Dean at Jeonbuk National University in South Korea led the study and found what scientists already suspected, that copper destroys pathogens faster and better than any other material tested. In turn, Coronavirus dies faster on copper than most other surfaces, essentially preventing the virus from replicating. The study and its findings can be accessed at http://www.copperlineus.com/pages/presentation. The COPPERLINE MASK is comprised of six layers; an outer layer, an inner net coiled layer, a striped face-contact layer, and 3 additional filtration layers. The first three layers are infused with ionized copper yarn at a density of 22%. A recent study from the New England Journal of Medicine found the COVID-19 virus died within hours when placed on a copper surface. In fact, a COPPERLINE MASK is so effective that there is no need to double mask while wearing one.
In addition, COPPERLINE MASKS have new test results for the washing of their masks. Lab tests now show they remain their efficacy when washed as many as 60 times.
Copperline, Inc., headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, serves as Copperline's official distributor for the Americas and offers a dedicated website https://www.copperlineus.com for individual or bulk orders. The COPPERLINE MASK is available in four sizes (XS, S, M and L) and in nine colors. The XS is perfect for children, providing full coverage for their tiny faces.
About Copperline US
Copperline® is the sales brand for the copper yarn products of the South Korean LSK Finetex Co. Ltd. The high- tech company has specialized for more than ten years in the production of medical textiles made of a patented, high-quality copper ion yarn. For more information, visit http://www.copperlineus.com
Liz Lane, Team Fleisher Communications, +1 614-558-6666, liz@teamfleisher.com
