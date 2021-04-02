BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A multidisciplinary group of clinical experts has been assembled from around the world to discuss their practices in the diagnosis and management of overfilled faces. The chairs of this meeting are renowned specialists Dr. Kami Parsa and Dr. Erez Dayan. This activity is eligible for up to 4.0 CME credits and is jointly provided by Medical Education Resources (MER) and Core Aesthetics. The webinar will be able to be viewed after the event for all attendees. The meeting agenda and topics that will be covered are as follows:
- History of filler & lymphatic imaging – Dr. Erez Dayan
- Overfilled faces overview – Dr. Lee Walker
- Anatomy – Dr. Chris Surek
- Ultrasound assessment – Dr. Steve Weiner
- Overfilled faces – MRI evidence – Dr. Mobin Master
- Overfilled lips with filler spread – Dr. Steve Harris
- Overfilled lips surgical – Dr. Ben Talei
- Dynamic between patient and clinician in the consultation over time leading to overtreatment – Dr. Tim Pearce
- Periocular fillers: patient and product selection + injection techniques – Dr. Kami Parsa
- An algorithm to the treatment of overfilled faces using fractional RF micro needling + Co2 laser resurfacing – Dr. Kami Parsa
- Perspective on tear trough fillers – Dr. Gavin Chan
- Overfilled lips assessment and management – Julie Horne
- Sculpting the human face: using body contouring to avoid the overfilled face – Dr. Kay Durairaj
- Fat grafting and nano fat as a substitute for fillers – Dr. Marc Mani
- Case studies
"The objective of this meeting is to understand best practices for prevention, clinical assessment and management of this problem," says a Core Aesthetics representative
The rapid influx of diverse providers into the aesthetic market has led to a greater need for provider training and education to ensure quality and safety standards are maintained. The purpose of Core Aesthetic Academy is to provide the practitioner with a clear and systematic approach to the aesthetic patient at all levels of expertise - from novice to advanced practitioners. For additional information, please visit http://www.coreaesthetics.com.
