TULSA, Okla., Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Core Clinical Partners today announced a major expansion of its hospitalist program, partnering with Hillcrest HealthCare System to provide hospitalist services at eight sites across Oklahoma, serving 180,000 patients annually. Core will officially begin services on December 1st at four facilities and on March 1st, 2022 at the remaining four.
"This partnership provides significant validation for one of Core's central beliefs," said Core Clinical Partners CEO Dr. Boykin Robinson. "We believe there is a real need in this environment for a company that can combine the capabilities of a national group with the service and clinical buy-in usually found only in smaller groups. We couldn't be more excited to put this model to use serving the Hillcrest HealthCare System and the surrounding communities."
The new partnership will include management of the hospitalist programs at eight sites in five counties in and around Tulsa, OK, including Hillcrest Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital, and Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta.
"Hillcrest is pleased to add Core Clinical Partners to our patient care team as we continue to focus on the best health outcomes and experience for our patients," said Hillcrest HealthCare System CEO Kevin Gross. "Hillcrest is committed to providing continuity of care for patients, and partnering with Core Clinical Partners for hospitalist services across our eight hospitals will support that goal."
As part of the expansion, Core will be recruiting approximately 70 clinicians as well as a system medical director. Anyone interested in discussing these opportunities should contact Core Clinical Partners Vice President of Operations Wins Mathew at wmathew@coreclinicalpartners.com.
About Core Clinical Partners
Core Clinical Partners is a hospital-based physician services company founded on the principles of partnership, transparency, and clinical alignment, overseeing 25 emergency medicine and hospital medicine programs in five states and serving more than 520,000 patients annually. In a market where outsourced groups have become vendors to their hospitals and staffing agencies to their physicians and advanced practice providers, Core does things differently by providing unique partnership models for both health systems and physicians that align their own compensation to quality metrics. By combining the capabilities of a national group with the kind of individualized, on-the-ground service usually only found in smaller groups, Core is able to guide hospitals and health systems on their journey toward top-tier metrics and outstanding patient experience.
About Hillcrest
In 1918, Hillcrest opened its doors to provide hope, health and healing to our community in a small hospital located in the heart of the city. Today, Hillcrest HealthCare System (HHS) is comprised of eight hospitals including Hillcrest Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital in Tulsa, as well as five regional hospitals, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta, Hillcrest Hospital Pryor and Bailey Medical Center in Owasso. Hillcrest HealthCare System also provides comprehensive primary and specialty care services through Utica Park Clinic and Oklahoma Heart Institute. To learn more, visit hillcrest.com.
