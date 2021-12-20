PEKIN, Ill., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™), recognized for excellence in first-quality education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, will once again offer the highly popular core courses needed for Certification or the Educational Designation in a live, two-day, 12-hour track at the 2022 iaedp™ Symposium. The courses are regularly offered in a self-paced, online format.
For Core Course registration information, click here: iaedp.com. More information about all aspects regarding iaedp™ and 2022 iaedp™ Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.
The Core Courses will begin just prior to the start of the iaedp™ 2022 Symposium on Wednesday and Thursday, March 23 – 24. Opening day for the iaedp™ Symposium is March 24, and Symposium events continue through March 27 at the Omni at ChampionsGate in Orlando.
"It can be difficult for many professionals to find time for certification training – and by offering the Core Courses prior to the Symposium, they're able to accomplish as much as possible," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp™ Foundation.
The Core Courses may be taken to fulfill the prerequisite foundation courses for Certification or for the Educational Designation or may be taken as a refresher. If a professional is pursuing Certification, all other prerequisites regarding education, experience and supervision apply. Both the Association Designee and Certification require a successful completion of a written final examination following the 2022 Symposium.
Space for these Core Courses is limited and is first come, first served. These classes also require a separate registration from the 2022 iaedp™ Symposium registration. They will reach capacity prior to opening day of the 2022 Symposium. No onsite registrations will be allowed.
The Core Courses are offered as a separate track for $375 as a stand-alone registration, or combined with a 2022 Symposium registration for an additional $250. The cost of the courses includes a printed book with all session PowerPoints and handouts.
Course titles are: Overview of Eating Disorders, Psychological Treatment of Eating Disorders, Nutritional Therapy for Eating Disorders, and Medical Treatment of Eating Disorders.
Each three-hour class is presented by eating disorder professionals nationally known in the field for their treatment expertise along with a co-presenter from the iaedp™ certification committee.
"We work to maximize the educational opportunities for all the professionals who attend Symposium. A professional's time is valuable, which is why we developed the two-day live format," added Harken.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.
The iaedp™ Foundation's Presidents Council, which provides organization support, includes: Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Willow Place; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders; Selah House; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Walden Behavioral Care; KIPU Health and SunCloud Health; Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center and ClearStep.
