NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At-home fitness continues to rise in popularity. Therefore, the demand for equipment and classes is increasing. CoreX Fit Life, a health and fitness company based in Newport Beach, CA, has created the CoreX, the only fitness machine that has the capability for over 100 exercises as well as sports simulation in a compact design. The CoreX allows for over 100 exercises for cardio, HIIT, strength training, Pilates, and toning. The CoreX also has simulated workouts for popular sports like rowing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), and cross-country skiing. No workout is ever the same because the only limit is your imagination.
Less than a quarter of Americans are meeting all national physical activity guidelines (Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS)). Yet the fitness industry is booming: According to the IHRSA (International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association), the $30 billion health and fitness industry in the U.S. has been growing by at least 3 - 4% annually for the last ten years and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The U.S. spends over $10 billion a year on fitness equipment.
CoreX was designed by Markus Scholten, a top automotive engineer and athlete, out of frustration from not being able to find a machine that could provide a workout that challenged all muscle groups and offered many exercises in one. Focusing on high quality and amazing precision, the CoreX is a complete, full-body, low impact machine that targets arms, legs, chest, glutes, and especially the core. The CoreX was designed to make working out at home as convenient and streamlined as possible.
The CoreX is currently available on Kickstarter at special pricing: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/904561417/corex
CoreX provides inertia-free training. This allows you to isolate a muscle from the start till the end of the repetition with consistent resistance. The CoreX has two resistance adjusters that allow for 64 resistance levels. With options to adjust resistance both on the front and back of the flywheel, the CoreX makes workouts easily customizable. You decide how much resistance you need and you can level up or down at any time, on any exercise. The resistance knobs are easy to adjust, so you can quickly change levels during your workout. The CoreX will supply up to 225 pounds of resistance for strength training exercises like bench press and squats with the included steel weight bar and ground plate. The included aluminum bar is designed for lighter weight exercises like cardio to allow for a real life feel during rowing, kayaking, SUP and canoeing. The aluminum bar can also be used for other exercises up to 120 pounds of resistance.
Accessories included are handles/foot straps, Velcro ankle straps, steel bar, aluminum bar, smart phone/tablet holder, ground plate, and cross country poles. All of the accessories are easy to remove and/or attach to the CoreX machine in seconds for an optimal variety of exercises. Customers who purchase the machine also receive a CoreX User Guide and CoreX guided workouts by top fitness professionals for all varieties of workouts including kayak, rowing, SUP, cross-country skiing, HIIT, strength training, Pilates, and toning.
Every CoreX model includes an advanced smartphone/tablet holder. The metal arm allows to you twist and turn the face in any direction, allowing you to view it from both ends of the machine, so that you don't miss out on any instruction from your virtual trainer.
The dynamic design maximizes minimum space, making working out in small spaces such as a bedroom or office possible. The CoreX features caster wheels on the front foot letting you roll the machine to easily store upright or move it from one side of the room to the other. The smart design makes it easy to lift on one side and move and store in seconds. The wheels let you move the machine from one angle to another to allow you to adjust the machine to your space.
The CoreX comes in eight color options for the premier machine and four wood grain options. The CoreX premier machine retails for $2,199 and the wood CoreX machine retails for $2,999.
ABOUT COREX - Within two short years of meeting, partners Markus Scholten and Rob Vanderwerf have created a way to improve the fitness industry. As a mechanical engineer with a successful career inventing and building designs for Karmann GmbH, BMW and Fisker Automotive, Markus has always been focused on how to improve design and think out of the box. When Markus created the CoreX in his garage for his own personal use, he didn't realize he was creating a new way of working out that would change the industry. Out of boredom and a sports injury came innovation. Markus wanted a machine that could offer a great full body workout. Markus continued to work on fine-tuning the machine for a year and at a chance meeting at a party, his secret project became a joint dream. Introduced by their wives who were friends, Rob and Markus struck up a conversation and it was an instant meeting of the business minds. Vanderwerf brought vast knowledge in business and finance from many years working in tech and with startups. Markus brought the design and engineering expertise. Scholten showed Rob the fitness machine he was building and they immediately decided they should create it for the consumer. Rob's ability to create systems and build companies from the ground up was the missing part to Markus' invention. Vanderwerf had always been athletic and was finding it frustrating finding the time and places to exercise. Putting in lots of overtime at work and during travel, Vanderwerf found his time and options to workout dwindling. In addition, living in major cities, space was at a premium for home equipment. Markus' machine was the answer.
Their entrepreneurial minds and a shared love of health and fitness is the foundation of the company. Welcome to the next level of fitness.
CONTACT:
Lindsley Lowell
236935@email4pr.com
310-770-0494