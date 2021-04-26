NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early education leader Corlears School announced today it is holding tomorrow a free, online event to help parents get their toddlers ready to socialize that will be led by noted Infant and Parent Development Expert Dana Rosenbloom, M.S., Ed.
Rosenbloom leads Dana's Kids, which provides home, school and web-based parent education, play and behavior therapy and case coordination services.
"Getting My Toddler Ready to Socialize – What Every Parent Needs to Know about Supporting Social and Emotional Development in the Midst of COVID-19" will be held Tuesday, April 27, 12:30-1:30pm ET. It is designed for current and prospective parents of children aged 1-5.
The Zoom event will be moderated by Thea Kabacinski, Corlears' Dean of Students and Director of Enrollment Management.
"In a COVID world, we have learned to think and respond differently," said Kabacinski. "We need to do the same with our parenting. Let's help our children come out stronger! Corlears has the workshops to keep you educated."
"In the best of times, parenting has it's challenging moments," said Rosenbloom. "The pandemic has added a whole other layer. Even with that additional layer, I go back to the philosophy that with an understanding of what is happening for your child developmentally, some ways to think about yourself, your parenting beliefs and your child's temperament, parents can feel empowered to support their child's growth and development in a way that leaves everyone feeling healthy and connected."
Zoom information will be provided upon registration. Learn more on the Corlears website.
"Join us to learn from experts how to best support your child's social-emotional development in preparation for the year ahead," said Corlears Head of School David Egolf. "Corlears has been actively working to create opportunities for children to learn, play and grow together in ways that promote their social-emotional development for decades and aims to continue to lead the way in this area."
About Corlears School
Founded in 1968, Corlears School is one of the few schools in New York City that focuses exclusively on the early years of education (age 2-5th grade) — and we always have. In our five decades of experience, we've come to understand that these early years are the most crucial formative years for every child. They set a foundation of learning and confidence for everything to come. We specialize in guiding this impressionable age group, because the start of your child's academic life should be nothing short of exceptional.
Corlears is a private, neighborhood school for the entire city that offers a solid academic foundation and a vibrant, inclusive community for curious young minds ages 2-10.
