TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Behavioral Health, a division of Cornerstone Healthcare Group, is proud to announce a 52-bed expansion, allowing Cornerstone Behavioral Health El Dorado to serve 106 patients in need of acute mental health and substance use services.
"As we recognize Mental Illness Awareness Week, we believe the opportunity to have a positive impact in the behavioral health space continues to rise," said Keith Furman, President of Cornerstone Behavioral Health. "Together, we can change lives in Arizona."
Cornerstone understands the challenges of those who seek inpatient mental health and substance use treatment; whether for themselves, a loved one, or a client. Through expanded individualized programming, Cornerstone will continue to listen to the needs of each person and provide respectful and confidential service to transform lives.
"Alongside high-quality care, when someone comes to Cornerstone, we're giving them hope," said Dr. Aaron Wilson, Medical Director at Cornerstone Behavioral Health El Dorado. "This addition increases our ability to provide life-changing support to patients and their families."
About Cornerstone Behavioral Health
Cornerstone Behavioral Health provides evidence-based treatment for adults experiencing acute distress associated with behavioral health and/or substance use disorders and who will benefit from modern psychiatric care in a safe, engaging, and compassionate environment.
For more information visit www.cornerstoneeldorado.com
