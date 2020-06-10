INDIANAPOLIS, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurants and day cares are starting to reopen. And they're promising to keep their facilities free of the coronavirus. But, which disinfectants are effective against COVID-19, and are they safe?
At Koorsen Environmental Services, we offer cleaning supplies for restaurants, day cares and a wide variety of other facilities through our Columbus, Indianapolis, Louisville and Nashville locations, as well as through our Authorized Service Partners in the Trust Program Network across the U.S. We've found that there is a family of disinfectant products that assures diners and families that their experiences will be safe and clean.
They're called chlorine dioxide – or, "ClO2" – products. They're non-toxic and biodegradable, and Koorsen trusts them to be the most effective at pathogen control.
Koorsen's ClO2 products include BioVex, which meets the Environmental Protection Agency's criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Historically, many restaurants utilize disinfectants that contain chemicals called quaternary ammonium compounds, or "QUATs," which kill germs. The longtime concern, however, is that QUATs are also lung irritants and can contribute to asthma and other breathing problems. They can also irritate the skin, and lead to rashes.
In addition, if mixed improperly – e.g., too much of the disinfectant is mixed with too little water – QUAT-based cleaners aren't guaranteed to be effective at killing viruses. And if they aren't rinsed off of surfaces, they can even become dangerous and cause chemical burns. Hydrogen peroxide cleaners are known to have this issue, as well.
"While many are making false claims about virus-killing disinfectants, we're backing up our products with decades of positive and safe performance," said Scott Perkins, Koorsen Environmental Services Industrial Division Manager. "We urge you to take a look at what's in your cleaners before you make a choice for your business or the families who have placed their trust in you."
