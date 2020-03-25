NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data is beginning to emerge on how the new Coronavirus and the infection it causes, N-CoV19, affects pregnancy, delivery, fertility and fertility treatments. babyMed, the leading independent website for fertility and pregnancy, is tracking these reports from various national and global health entities to provide evidence-based and up-to-date information, answer questions, dispel myths, and help their audience of 10 million people worldwide find and understand the information critical to them.
Women and couples trying to conceive and pregnant have many questions now: How does COVID-19 affect pregnancy, the unborn baby, fertility, and can it be transmitted via breastfeeding? Women need to know if it's safe to keep their regularly scheduled appointments and when they should go to the hospital.
Pregnancy and fertility treatments leave women more vulnerable both physically and emotionally, so they need clear information more than ever during this confusing time. The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) has just issued guidance that women and couples currently undergoing fertility treatments should suspend new treatment cycles and strongly consider canceling embryo transfers.
Pregnant women who are close to giving birth are concerned. What are the risks of a hospital delivery now? Should women seek a medically sound freestanding or in-hospital birthing center instead of a hospital? Dr. Amos Grünebaum, Professor of Ob/Gyn and founder of babyMed explains, "Planned home birth in the United States is anything but safe. Many reliable studies show that planned home birth in the United States poses an increased risk of neonatal injury and deaths."
Using daily updated statistics and research, Dr. Amos Grünebaum is available to speak on a number of topics concerning pregnancy and fertility in the current Coronavirus pandemic. For more information please contact Elizabeth Stafford at 917-407-5430 or 236596@email4pr.com.
About Dr. Amos and babyMed.com
Amos Grünebaum, MD, FACOG is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a specialist in high-risk pregnancies (maternal-fetal medicine). Having delivered more than 5,000 babies and supervised well over 20,000 deliveries, Dr. Amos has made it his life's work to keep women and babies safe and thriving.
babyMed.com is the leading independent website for reproductive health, from fertility to pregnancy to postpartum with articles and advanced technology designed to help women and couples get pregnant faster. Based in science and providing the most up-to-date and medically accurate information, babyMed was recognized in an independent study as the only website to accurately predict a woman's fertile window.
