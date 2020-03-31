VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis retail stores across the legal states had already been reporting that they were unable to keep up with the demand when it came to consumers who have expressed a clear preference for same day delivery. Retail stores unable to offer same day services were already struggling to keep their customer in today's marketplace. (As exciting as it can be to walk into a cannabis retail store for the first time after years of prohibition customers usually prefer delivery to their home or business for reasons of both convenience and discretion.)
Industry watchers say CannaLogic's new software (now Metrc Compliant in 13 states) was already well placed to have a wide ranging effect on cannabis delivery, distribution, and logistics in legal markets around the world. (The company is working with Governing bodies in the United States, Canada, and the European Union). The recent developments make it ever more urgent that companies who want to continue to exist expand their services into same day delivery.
CannaLogic's Eitan Braverman says, "Even without the Corona affect, we have been seeing that it's the companies that are able to provide same day delivery that are keeping their customers. And cannabis companies who can't will likely not survive."
He goes on to explain that current SaaS solutions on the market are "great starter-kits for smaller mom and pop type dispensaries but to compete with larger or more established cannabis delivery companies, in mature markets - especially in times like these - companies need a technology partner that will support ALL their strategies and plans in securing their market share."
Braverman points out that same day delivery can be a major logistical challenge for dispensaries. Even in 2020, he says, the industry standard for same day delivery is deeply lacking, with customers often directed to place their orders by phone or text. The POS system 90 percent of today's legal dispensaries work with has stores communicating with drivers about orders in a less than ideal manner. Braverman says a store or online dispensary can probably service ably respond to no more than a couple dozen customers a day without the CannaLogic software, but after that, it becomes nearly impossible to manage drivers, orders, patients, and payments with the stability and organization required.
"90 percent of our operators agree the existing third party and SaaS softwares just don't cut it anymore if you want to be one of the big guys. Serious players need serious partners that are agile and ready to rapidly develop and deploy customer acquisition, customer retention and experience, optimization strategies," he says.
One well known brand that saw excellent results after implementing CannaLogic's software said on the dispatcher side of the app it is unbelievably easy to assign orders to delivery drivers, a process that used to take them almost ten times as long. (A critical component with mass demand.) "Working with CannaLogic over the last year has shown what we were really missing to scale our business to the next level...," they said.
CannaLogic's Fully Customizable Top-Shelf eComm sites are designed for the highest onsite conversion and retention rates in the Cannabis industry - lowering bounce rates and shopping cart abandonment while increasing new validated user registrations. This leads to dramatic increases in average order sizes and lifetime value of customers - all key to sustaining growth.
More about CannaLogic: CannaLogic is a state of the art ecommerce and logistics management software platform that partners with same-day delivery and dispensary clients globally. We power the user experience to ensure the highest customer acquisition and retention rates in the industry. CannaLogic's platform includes a fully custom, top-shelf eComm site, intuitive POS, Fulfillment, Dispatch and Driver apps, real-time order tracking and automated notifications for customers, drivers, and management. It helps operators route and dispatch efficiently, track proof of delivery, access advanced reports and provide a seamless customer experience. For more information, visit www.cannalogic.com
