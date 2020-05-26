DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coronavirus test kits market in North America is poised to grow by $ 116.27 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of -31% during the forecast period. This report on the coronavirus test kits market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the regional outbreak of coronavirus and Fastrack approval of diagnostic kits. The study identifies product innovations as one of the prime drivers of the coronavirus test kits market growth in North America during the next few years.
The coronavirus test kits market in North America is segmented as below:
By End User
- Government
- Non-government
The coronavirus test kits market in North America covers the following areas:
- Coronavirus test kits market in North America sizing
- Coronavirus test kits market in North America forecast
- Coronavirus test kits market in North America industry analysis.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coronavirus test kits market in North America vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Quidel Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the coronavirus test kits market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Scenario Analysis
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Regional Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GenMark Diagnostics Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- Quidel Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulp642
