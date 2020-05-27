DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coronavirus testing kits market is poised to decrease by $ (320.29) mn during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of (32)% during the forecast period.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing spread of COVID-19 pandemic and government regulations for healthcare service providers. This study identifies the increasing screening of passengers in airports as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus testing kits market growth during the next few years.
The coronavirus testing kits market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Government
- Non-government
By Geographic Landscapes
- Europe
- North America
- Asia
- ROW
The coronavirus testing kits market covers the following areas:
- Coronavirus testing kits market sizing
- Coronavirus testing kits market forecast
- Coronavirus testing kits market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coronavirus testing kits market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN GmbH, Seegene Inc., SolGent Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the coronavirus testing kits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Scenario Analysis
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- QIAGEN GmbH
- Seegene Inc.
- SolGent Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
