BALTIMORE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning, the world's leading supplemental and enrichment education brand with 750 points of presence across North America, has associated with Corporate CARE Solutions, a corporate Backup Care benefit provider, for the ability to offer employees of companies contracting with Corporate CARE access to a 15% discount on all tutoring services.
"This connection is the next step in a continued trend we believe will only evolve over the next few years," said John McAuliffe, the CEO of Sylvan Learning. "Children have lost a year of in-person schooling and are falling more and more behind. Working parents need this type of support to keep their sanity, get their work done and keep their children's education moving forward."
Now, companies offering Corporate CARE Solutions Backup Care benefits can receive discounted prices at Sylvan Learning centers across the country by simply mentioning they are a Corporate CARE Solutions client when registering with Sylvan.
"We could not be more excited to deploy national Tutoring Support Services to our valued clients. Sylvan is the perfect source to deliver those "aha" educational moments to so many children in need," said Sharon Lurtsema, the CEO of Corporate CARE Solutions."
CorporateCARE Solutions understands the pandemic has created a challenging situation for working parents who often struggle to guide their children through distance learning while focusing on the demands of their job. As strong believers in the power and importance of education, Corporate CARE Solutions is proud to announce its association with Sylvan Learning, a trusted brand that brings proven results.
Sylvan's Options for Parents
At learning centers across North America, Sylvan offers a variety of delivery options for its best-in-class tutoring services that cater to every student and schedule. Virtual tutoring, in-home tutoring and in-person tutoring in Sylvan centers all come to Corporate CARE Solutions clients at a discounted rate.
For parents working from home, Sylvan offers School Support, an in-person service that helps kids through their day of online learning. Online, the SylvanSync platform can automatically update to keep a child engaged and learning with the same quality and attention a student would receive in-center.
All Sylvan Learning centers practice social distancing, temperature checks and all recommended precautions to help every student and parent feel at ease with the process.
Corporations Increasingly Choose Sylvan
Sylvan is quickly becoming the source of choice for corporate America as major businesses realize the best outcome for the parents they employ, depends on supplemental education.
Federally, employers are allowed to offer education benefits to employees. Smart benefit providers like Corporate CARE Solutions have already discovered that Sylvan's proven methods are a win for students, parents, employees and corporations alike.
ABOUT CORPORATE CARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Armed with seasoned Backup Care experts, Pay-As-You-Go-Hourly Billing and SHRM® award-winning technology, CorporateCARE Solutions delivers a refreshing approach to the national Backup Care arena. Delivering Backup Child Care, Adult Care, Pet Care and Tutoring Support services nationwide ensures the needs of today's families are covered. CorporateCARE Solutions associates only with the nation's premiere Care Providers to deliver optimum care. Vetting, insurance and safety are paramount to CorporateCARE. Their My Choice program is designed to meet employees in their comfort zone. Employees have the ability to self-select any caregiver or daycare center of their choice. When My Choice is selected, employee compensation is provided. Pay-As-You-Go-Hourly Billing is the biggest game-changer, making Backup Care affordable for business of all sizes. For more information, visit https://www.CorporateCAREsolutions.com.
ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING, LLC
With more than 40 years of experience and more than 750 points of presence throughout North America, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE—STEM and accelerated courses and Sylvan Prep —college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit http://www.SylvanLearning.com or SylvanLearning.com/blog.
