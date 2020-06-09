CLEVELAND, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Screening Services, Inc., a leader in healthcare pre-employment background screening, is pleased to announce the release of CS SafeGuard, a real-time product developed with the healthcare industry in mind.
CS SafeGuard constantly scans OIG, GSA and OFAC databases to uncover any disciplinary or administrative actions in real-time – far different from a bulk data upload that captures a snapshot of data from a given time offered by other screening organizations.
As a consumer reporting agency mandated by the FCRA, CS SafeGuard takes exclusion monitoring a step further. Corporate Screening will not only identify name matches but will verify the name matches the employee and create a consumer report.
"We recognized the tedious monitoring process that faced our healthcare clients, so we developed a product to ease the burden and give time back to healthcare professionals that is so desperately needed right now," stated Dennis Drellishak, CEO and Founder of Corporate Screening.
Corporate Screening will be offering a free 90-day trial to healthcare organizations. "As our nation's healthcare system stabilizes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to offer this free trial as a token of our appreciation," says Dubecky. "We believe this is a cost-effective and robust solution for tackling exclusion monitoring in a time when budget reductions and reduced repayments are the reality."
The launch of CS SafeGuard is the latest in Corporate Screening's renewed efforts to redefine value in background screening. It is just one component of Corporate Screening's EASE proprietary background screening technology platform. Continuing its momentum through 2020 and remaining agile through a global pandemic, Corporate Screening continues to consciously innovate solutions for its customers.
About Corporate Screening
Corporate Screening provides global background screening solutions, industry-specific searches, drug testing and compliance support to the nation's top employers. Leveraging proprietary technology with an experienced team, customers can expect a quality background screening report in less time. Corporate Screening empowers companies to configure screening programs to the variety of roles they need to fill, with technology integrated into existing workflows.