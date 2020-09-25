WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") announced today a correction to the previously announced quarterly cash dividend payable on its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. As corrected, the Company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share of its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on October 15, 2020 to holders of record on September 30, 2020.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of more than 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential.  For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

 

