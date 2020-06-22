ATLANTA, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) announced today it will begin shipment of work safe partitions built from corrugated material. Cost-effective, easy-to-set-up and environmentally friendly, these partitions give business and academic environments a safe and simple way to help protect employees, customers and students. During the COVID-19 pandemic, cardboard and corrugated material has been used to deliver medications, food, clothing and necessary supplies to the doorsteps of consumers around the globe. Now, corrugated board will assist with a safer return to the workplace or classroom as these partitions encourage social distancing and provide a physical, yet removable, barrier.
Customers can order as few as six partitions or as many as several thousand, depending upon the need. This scale in ordering makes the partition perfect for small businesses with a handful of employees, large enterprises and academic institutions. In addition, this partition can be set up by any employee, no need for expensive installations. Inserted between desks, manufacturing lines or to create temporary gating for queues, the partitions can be customized to include company logos, personalized messaging and information in your language of choice. As such, the corrugated partitions not only serve as a physical barrier to help aid in social distancing but are also an effective communication tool sharing specific information important to business owners or school administrators.
"As we live and work through COVID-19, we're pleased to provide this tool to our customers to help everyone return to a new-normal," said Lloyd Kennedy, director of category and strategy, Veritiv. "I, like so many, have eagerly awaited the delivery of 'the box' to arrive on my doorstep bringing needed supplies. Now, this everyday material can be leveraged in allowing us all to return to our schools or offices. It is amazing to think that something so seemingly simple can play such a different role in our new daily lives."
Veritiv has a long-standing history providing innovative solutions to solve the toughest challenges in product packaging and fulfillment. As a packaging leader, Veritiv sources corrugated materials from global manufacturers to deliver packaging and now, partition needs.
Shipment of work safe partitions is only one of the ways that Veritiv has provided essential support during the COVID-19 crisis. Veritiv's response includes:
- Across North America, Veritiv delivered personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectant supplies to healthcare workers at more than 4,000 hospitals and healthcare facilities, including more than 110,000 orders to healthcare heroes on the frontlines.
- Veritiv's global sourcing capability enabled us to distribute approximately 800 million gloves since January 2020 to support our customers and their essential operations.
- During the past three months, Veritiv's nationwide fleet has travelled an average of two million miles per month to deliver essential goods.
- Veritiv has distributed more than 500,000 gallons of sanitizer and 600,000 gallons of soap to our customers since the beginning of the year to protect their workers.
