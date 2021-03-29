SAVANNAH, Ga., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corstrata is pleased to announce the hire of Alicia Jenkins, RN, BS, CWCN, as Clinical Director for Provider Services. Jenkins is a recognized, experienced Wound Consultant and team leader in Home Health, Hospice, and other post-acute settings. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, she comes to Corstrata with a honed perspective on the opportunities for post-acute providers with wound patients.
"Years ago, I found working with patients in their own home much more interesting and rewarding," says Jenkins. "It was in my home health work that I decided to advance further and earn my specialization in wounds. Ultimately, I was offered the opportunity to build a wound program." Jenkins had spent years trying to advance the wound program with more agile technology models, and Corstrata recently caught her attention.
"Since March 2020, the need for virtual skills has been on the rise, and the quality of Corstrata's wound program is the foundation for expansion," says Katherine Piette, co-Founder, and CEO of Corstrata. "As technology progresses in the space, it's important for administrators to remain focused on what the mission of wound care is all about." Corstrata recruiting efforts are targeted and intentional, bringing highly talented clinical leaders who understand how technology and telehealth will change patients' options.
Corstrata's leadership believes the hire of Jenkins moves the Company aggressively forward. Jenkins had been personally challenged by access to qualified people, ever narrowing margins, the complexity of patients, and the inefficiencies of putting nurse specialists in a car. "But, technology alone is not enough," says Jenkins, who knows specialists are critical in supporting front-line care teams. "Many agencies take wound patients but don't have access to a specialist. Telehealth changes how this skill is delivered. I'm excited to build upon my leadership in virtualizing access."
ABOUT CORSTRATA. Corstrata solves the problem of critical access to wound expertise by offering an outsourced, tech-enabled telehealth services solution to support healthcare stakeholders - healthcare providers, payers, and industry companies. Corstrata's team of senior-level, wound-certified nurses, are coupled with the most advanced, cost-effective wound dressings and the latest evidence-based treatments to ensure delivery of the right patient support at the most significant point of need – the bedside.
