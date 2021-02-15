SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corstrata is pleased to announce its hire of Kathy Pruitt as VP of Sales for the Post-Acute Marketplace. Pruitt is a recognized, experienced sales leader in the Home Health, Hospice and Private Duty space of post-care services. With nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, she comes to Corstrata with a renewed perspective on the opportunities in wound care for post-acute providers.
Katherine Piette, co-Founder and CEO of Corstrata, states, "Few people in the industry understand the provider landscape and the deep requirements of clinical and billing requirements. Kathy has used her years in homecare to advance the best-interests of her customers, regardless of the challenges presented by the broader healthcare system."
Since March 2020, Corstrata has been working on all aspects of business growth, as COVID-19 brought greater clarity for the talent required to achieve innovation leadership in its care model. "As biotechnology, image processing and machine learning begin to converge on wounds, impressive tech-enabled services will be made available to less expensive sites of care," says Joseph Ebberwein, co-Founder and CFO of Corstrata. "People are everything to our mission… seasoned industry experience must harness the power of emerging technology."
Corstrata leadership believes Kathy Pruitt is able to uniquely tap into the emerging needs of the industry. "New billing codes under PDGM introduced in 2019 by CMS offer Home Health providers a very needed increase in reimbursement for wounds, but we know by experience this is a temporary reprieve," says Kathy Pruitt, VP of Corstrata Post-Acute Market. She expands on her perspective, "The Industry must place itself on a future path by investing in Innovation Models of Care."
In making her decision to join Corstrata, Pruitt recognized the unique position the Company has to offer. Home Care 100 Intelligence Group recently reviewed emerging models of care that align well with the broader system and payer incentives. "Hospital-to-Home, SNF-to-Home, SNF-at-Home…these are no longer academic models," says Pruitt. She believes Corstrata can make these emerging trends real for post-acute, as it relates to wound and ostomy patients.
ABOUT CORSTRATA. Corstrata solves the problem of critical access to wound expertise by offering an outsourced, tech-enabled, telehealth services solution to support healthcare stakeholders - healthcare providers, payers, and industry companies. Corstrata's team of senior-level, wound-certified nurses are coupled with the most advanced, cost-effective wound dressings and the latest evidence-based treatments to ensure delivery of the right patient support at the most significant point of need – the bedside.
Media Contact
Katherine Piette, Corstrata, +1 9129997033, Katherine.Piette@Corstrata.com
SOURCE Corstrata