CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CortiCare, Inc., a leading provider of technology and electroencephalographic (EEG) services to the hospital and physician office markets, today announced that it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
CortiCare underwent a rigorous review. During the survey, the Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with Ambulatory standards spanning several areas including the provision of care, treatment, and services, information management, emergency management, environment of care, performance improvement, leadership, and the rights and responsibilities of the individual.
The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted staff interviews to help form their organizational evaluation.
"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, at The Joint Commission. "We commend CortiCare for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."
"By achieving this recognition of our ongoing focus to provide quality services, CortiCare's customers and the patients they serve are assured that we have met the high standards required of the best healthcare providers," said Brad Westcott, the President of CortiCare and Chairman of the Board.
About CortiCare, Inc.
CortiCare provides continuous EEG Services for the ICU, NICU or EMU using a robust infrastructure of monitoring personnel and reading neurophysiologists. CortiCare was the first nationwide Telemedicine network of registered electroencephalographic technologists (R.EEG.T and CLTM) and neurophysiologists available 24/7, 365 days a year for full-time or gap coverage. CortiCare is also a leading provider of in-home ambulatory Video-EEG and routine EEG studies.
CortiCare is uniquely prepared to staff, equip, and support clinical trials that involve the collection and processing of EEG recordings for safety or clinical response to therapy. We work with many CROs and can assist with protocol design, logistics, data processing, and interpretation for all phases of a single-site or multi-site clinical trial.
