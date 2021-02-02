DAVIE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The all-new exfoliating cream, Vita-B Enzyme Polish, launched on January 18, 2021 from CosMedical Technologies®, a global forerunner in private label skin care solutions. This high-performance product utilizes the enzymatic exfoliation power of pomegranate-derived enzymes and the physical exfoliation capabilities of eco-friendly polishing powder to transform the skin surface from rough and dry to smooth, soft and radiant.
Exfoliation is a critical part of creating and maintaining a healthy complexion. From removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores to improving skin cell turnover rates and increasing collagen production, exfoliation wears many hats in a skin care regimen. These effects of exfoliation produce invaluable results, including a more vibrant skin tone, a reduction in acne, and plump, youthful-looking skin with less visible signs of aging.
The way a product achieves exfoliation is also crucial to the efficacy of the product. Founder and formulator of CosMedical Technologies®, Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D. explains, "Most exfoliating products function by chemical exfoliation, like peels, or by physical exfoliation using abrasive particles." She goes on to say, "This product is unique because it features both enzymatic and physical exfoliants in one product, as well as a very safe use profile."
In addition to its role as a dual-action exfoliant, Vita-B Enzyme Polish is also rich in vital skin nutrients, including the B vitamins niacinamide and panthenol. These supercharged vitamins offer benefits like barrier repair, anti-inflammatory effects, and powerful moisturization. The product also contains safflower oil, which is high in oleic and linoleic fatty acids that smooth and soften dry, flaking skin. Other dynamic ingredients found in this robust exfoliator include the occlusive moisturizer coconut oil and the humectant moisturizer glycerin.
Vita-B Enzyme Polish is currently available to order. To make inquiries or to place an order, existing customers can contact their CosMedical Technologies Account Executive. For new accounts, please reach out to the CosMedical Technologies team.
About CosMedical Technologies®: Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, CosMedical Technologies® provides custom label skin care to licensed professionals around the world. A forerunner in the private-label skincare industry, CosMedical Technologies® is known for staying ahead of emerging industry trends, offering a wide range of dermatologist-developed formulas created with advanced ingredients and innovative technology. Visit CosMedical Technologies® online at cosmedicaltechnologies.com for more information.
