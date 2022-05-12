Hydra-Firm Gel Mask Synergistically Tightens, Hydrates, Softens and Protects to Make Skin Look Younger Overnight
DAVIE, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest age-defying facial treatment, Hydra-Firm Gel Mask, is finally here from CosMedical Technologies®, a global forerunner in private label skin care solutions. The medical-grade mask tightens lines and wrinkles with peptides and marine algae while revitalizing tired cells with a botanical yeast complex and moisturizing and protecting with strawberry and neem seed oils for younger-looking, smoother skin.
As skin ages, several key processes lead to undesired lines and wrinkles, increased susceptibility to dull skin tone, poor hydration and sagging. Skin cells produce less collagen and elastin and cellular respiration slows down, causing skin to look less lively and firm. The skin barrier weakens and holds less moisture, making cells more prone to dryness and damage from environmental pollution and light.
Hydra-Firm Gel Mask counteracts these several aging processes simultaneously by multitasking with powerful active ingredients to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles, moisturize, soften and protect. Peptides help support collagen- and elastin-depleted skin and protect against blue light, marine algae targets skin laxity and Vitacell® botanical yeast complex revitalizes and restores the appearance of dull, tired-looking skin. Strawberry seed oil intensely hydrates and softens by restoring the skin barrier, while nutrient-rich, antioxidant neem seed oil nourishes and protects.
"This mask is packed full of anti-aging active ingredients," explains CosMedical Technologies® founder and product formulator, Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D. "From firming peptides and marine algae to a unique revitalizing yeast complex and nutritious strawberry and neem seed oils, it targets many different sources of skin aging at once. Patients love to leave it on overnight, waking up to noticeably fresher, softer, more hydrated and younger-looking skin every day."
CosMedical rigorously tests its products in the clinic to prove their effectiveness whenever possible. At the end of a four-week clinical trial where volunteers applied Hydra-Firm Gel Mask overnight daily, 90.3% of subjects measured improvements in skin elasticity, 90.3% agreed that their skin's appearance had improved, 100% agreed that their skin felt more hydrated and 100% agreed that their skin felt softer.
Through private label, businesses can offer the Hydra-Firm Gel Mask to patients, under your brand. CosMedical products are labeled with your business' name, sharing our expertise and building your credibility by providing the best skin care products on the market and going above and beyond the competition. It's simple and easy to get started and offer the Hydra-Firm to your patients.
Hydra-Firm Gel Mask is currently available to order. To make inquiries or place an order, reach out to CosMedical Technologies or visit their website for more information.
###
About CosMedical Technologies®: Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, CosMedical Technologies® provides custom label skin care to licensed professionals around the world. A forerunner in the private-label skincare industry, CosMedical Technologies® is known for staying ahead of emerging industry trends, offering a wide range of dermatologist-developed formulas created with advanced ingredients and innovative technology. Visit CosMedical Technologies® online at cosmedicaltechnologies.com for more information.
Media Contact
Brenda Z. Fletcher, CosMedical Technologies, 1 9543162605, brenda@cosmedicaltechnologies.com
SOURCE CosMedical Technologies