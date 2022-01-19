DAVIE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing the new exfoliating facial detox treatment, Pink Clay Purifying Mask, by CosMedical Technologies®, a global forerunner in private label skincare solutions. The medical-grade mask product gently exfoliates with pumpkin and papaya enzymes while pure mineral clays absorb all impurities from the surface and pores to deeply clarify the skin, eradicating blackheads and whiteheads.
Purification is essential to maintaining healthy, radiant skin by serving three purposes: first, by removing dull, dead skin cells and debris; second, by bringing living skin cells to the surface and stimulating the production of new cells, and last, by balancing skin oils. The mask provides a deep clean to erase all impurities from the surface and pores, treating existing breakouts and preventing future ones while leaving a soft, velvety, and bright complexion.
"Masks are ideally formulated with more potent active ingredients than leave-on products," explains CosMedical Technologies® founder and product formulator, Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D. "The clays are intensely absorbing to rid skin of pollutants and impurities. Fruit enzymes and salicylic combine to enhance the pore-clearing benefits. It's perfect for in-office acne protocols as well as an at-home treatment for not only acneic clients but anyone seeking clearer, healthier skin."
Following their trademark innovative style, CosMedical's new product uniquely combines and complements its absorbent clays with gentle exfoliants and antioxidizing moisturizers to promote and protect a healthy skin barrier. Pumpkin enzymes and salicylic acid penetrate pores to dissolve debris and remove dead skin and excess oils, and strong papaya enzymes dissolve harder-to-remove proteins. Squalane, a popular moisturizer, and antioxidizing soybean oil hydrate and protect to ensure that patients don't suffer from skin stripping, which sometimes occurs with more dehydrating absorbent masks.
Pink Clay Purifying Mask is currently available to order. To make inquiries or place an order, reach out to CosMedical Technologies or visit their website for more information.
About CosMedical Technologies®: Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, CosMedical Technologies® provides custom label skincare to licensed professionals around the world. A forerunner in the private-label skin care industry, CosMedical Technologies® is known for staying ahead of emerging industry trends, offering a wide range of dermatologist-developed formulas created with advanced ingredients and innovative technology. Visit CosMedical Technologies® online at cosmedicaltechnologies.com for more information.
