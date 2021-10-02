PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An August 3 article on Labroots reports on a common phenomenon in primates and other mammals in which stress causes visible, permanent lines to develop across their teeth. The process is believed to occur as the body diverts essential nutrients away from the teeth to other areas. The article notes that the study likely has implications for humans but exclusively examined mandrills, a species of monkey from Gabon. Pasadena-based Premier Care Dental Group says that, regardless of whether this specific symptom is present in people as it is in some of closest animal relatives, modern dentistry can help patients with any kind of damage to their teeth.
Premier Care Dental Group says that most dental ailments occur due to poor dental hygiene, but injuries and chronic stress can take a toll as well. In humans, the most common effect of stress on teeth relates to teeth grinding (bruxism or jaw clenching, the group notes. If this continues untreated by mouthguards or other tools, tooth fractures or chipping tend to occur. The problem is that most tooth grinding occurs during sleep, which means that many people don't realize they are suffering from bruxism until obvious problems appear.
Fortunately, Premier Care Dental Group says fixing broken or chipped teeth is a routine procedure nowadays. While the exact nature of the damage determines the course of treatment, dental crowns, veneers, or dental glues tend to be the most common solutions. The group says that severe fractures may also ultimately require extraction but, if the tooth is still viable, a dental crown is usually the most sensible treatment. The crown holds the broken pieces of the tooth together, and in most cases, looks and functions like the patient's original tooth.
Premier Care Dental Group notes that for chipped teeth, dental veneers tend to be the chosen remedy. Rather than cap an entire tooth, natural-looking veneers simply shield the now-vulnerable tooth from further damage. The group also says that if the chipped fragment is still healthy, it may simply be reattached with invisible dental glue.
Finally, the group notes that in the most severe cases—usually in instances where keeping the original tooth could do more harm than good—tooth extraction may be the only safe course of action. Premier Care Dental Group says that in the rare event that this is necessary, patients can still opt for a functional and natural-looking prosthetic. In particular, dental implants are virtually identical replacements that are extremely durable and long-lasting.
Readers can learn more about Premier Care Dental Group and all its services by visiting the group's website at https://www.premiercaredentalgroup.com/ or calling (626) 795-6855.
