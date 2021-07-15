CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Sue Kafali is a board-certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist. She is a top expert in women's reproductive health and holds an accreditation in minimally invasive robotic surgery, making her one of the top cosmetic gynecology surgeons in the country. Her dedication, compassion, and exceptional patient care have earned her numerous awards including Top 10 OB/GYN Doctors in Illinois.
Dr. Kafali received her medical doctorate from the Gazi University School of Medicine in Ankara, Turkey. She completed her specialization as an OB/GYN at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago. She also has received advanced certification in minimally invasive robotic procedures using the Da Vinci® Surgical System.
FemSculpt is the first practice in Chicago, Illinois dedicated exclusively to feminine rejuvenation. Our doctors are experts in female anatomy and vaginal rejuvenation procedures. Our treatments can help address aesthetic and functional issues in order to restore a woman's intimate well-being.
