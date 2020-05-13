BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Solutions, a private label and custom formulation product innovator, is one of the leading skin care manufacturers in the world. When the COVID-19 pandemic created a shortage of hand sanitizers, Cosmetic Solutions quickly pivoted, transforming its core business to create and manufacture a collection of highly effective hand sanitizer and antimicrobial products.
Located in Boca Raton, Florida, Cosmetic Solutions is made up of a team of industry experts who work with brands both large and small to develop results-driven personal care products. When COVID-19 created an overwhelming demand for hand sanitizer the team knew they had an opportunity to help fill holes in the supply chain. Pivoting to sanitizer sales has also been a key element in the company's ability to keep more than 150 local workers on the job.
The collection includes OTC hand sanitizer, cleansing foam, anti-bacterial lotion and more, which can be private labeled, purchased wholesale and online at professionalsolutions.net. To date Cosmetic Solutions has donated thousands of units to first responders in Florida, New York City, St. Mary's Health Care System, Palm Beach Children's Hospital and Banyan Medical Systems.
"As a private label manufacturer, we are extremely flexible and capable of adapting to the changing needs of the marketplace," said Warren Becker, CEO at Cosmetic Solutions. "We have the ability to be nimble and take on a lot of projects that many companies can't or won't. We've also got a strong team of good people. Everyone from production, R&D, sales, customer service and logistics having been working hard with the mind set that we are doing something for the greater good. Our goals during this crisis continue to be: How can we offer support to our local community and nation, and how do we use this opportunity to propel our brand to do more good?"
According to ResearchAndMarkets.com the North America hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a considerable rate, accounting for a market value of US $2.08 billion by 2025. As Cosmetic Solutions looks to the future of wellness and personal care, the company plans to keep a keen eye on continued expansion of their sanitizer product offerings while working hard on R&D and innovation to formulate longer term products for overall skin health and hygiene.
For more information about the Cosmetic Solutions sanitizer collection or the latest product launches, please visit: www.naturalskincare.com.
