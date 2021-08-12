BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Costs of Care, a leading nonprofit dedicated to helping clinicians and delivery systems improve the affordability of healthcare, in partnership with The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit advancing the quality and safety of American health care, is now accepting nominations for the fourth annual Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO. This award was created to recognize a hospital and/or health system CEO who has demonstrated courageous and ethical leadership addressing the twin issues of affordability and quality of health care in their community, which is now more important than ever in the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic. The recipient of this year's award will again be prominently recognized at The Leapfrog Group's Annual Meeting, which will take place in-person on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Past recipients of the Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO include the most recent recipient Mr. Carl S. Armato, President and CEO of Novant Health in North Carolina; Mr. John A. DiAngelo, former President and CEO of Inspira Health in New Jersey; and Gary S. Kaplan, M.D., Chairman and CEO of Virginia Mason in Seattle, Washington.
The Outstanding Healthcare CEO award is named in honor of Steven Schroeder, MD, Distinguished Professor of Health and Health Care at the University of California San Francisco and former President and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Dr. Schroeder has spent five decades inspiring and mentoring leaders to forcefully advocate for better quality and more affordable health care, and he has inspired leaders of both Costs of Care and The Leapfrog Group. "Our recent experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic have demonstrated the importance of good medical care and also highlighted how many people have limited access to medical services," said Dr. Schroeder. He asserts that, "careful stewardship is essential in order to provide these resources to all who need them. Courageous leaders of institutions demonstrating careful and prudent practices deserve recognition and emulation."
Last year's Steven Schroeder Award was presented to Carl S. Armato, President and CEO of Novant Health in North Carolina. "As president and CEO of Novant Health and last year's Steven Schroeder Award recipient, I could not have been more honored or more proud to represent the remarkable individuals within our organization that contribute to our culture of safe, high-quality care. This award recognizes leaders that make an impact among the corollary issues of affordability and quality of care, and is considered a hallmark within the industry," stated Mr. Armato.
"As our nation continues to battle the pandemic, sustaining a laser focus on safe, high-quality, affordable health care is more important than ever," said Leah Binder, president & CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "We look forward to the opportunity to recognize health care leaders who are embodying the example set for us by Dr. Schroeder and continuing to assure their community receives the best care, regardless of the circumstances."
"Patients should be able to trust that the leaders of the health systems they go to in times of need are doing all they can to ensure the quality care they deliver is as affordable as possible," believes Chris Moriates, MD, Executive Director of Costs of Care.
Nominations for the Steven Schroeder Award will be accepted through October 1st, 2021 – nominees must be CEOs for hospital and/or health systems that reported to the 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. For more information on how to nominate a CEO for the prestigious Steven Schroeder Award – please visit Costs of Care.
About Costs of Care
Costs of Care is a nonprofit organization dedicated to curating and broadly disseminating insights from the front lines of health care to help delivery systems provide better care at lower cost. Since 2009, Costs of Care has collected more than 500 personal accounts from physicians, nurses, and patients all over the United States that illustrate routine and high yield opportunities to improve the value of care delivery through improved decision-making. Costs of Care has created widely adopted and enduring resources to educate medical trainees and clinicians about how to address health care costs and provide high-value care, including the textbook Understanding Value-Based Healthcare, the "COST" framework for designing value improvement projects, multiple workshops, and free, CME-approved video modules. In December 2019, Costs of Care launched the Affordability Moonshot - envisioning a world in which "no one has to choose between their life and their life-savings" - paired with an Affordability Accelerator in September 2021 to support and collaborate on promising ideas to improve patient affordability.
Connect at http://costsofcare.org, be a part of the Moonshot at moonshot.costsofcare.org, and follow on Twitter/Instagram @CostsOfCare.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
Media Contact
September Wallingford, Costs of Care, +1 419-271-6315, info@costsofcare.org
SOURCE Costs of Care