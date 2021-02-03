PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™ http://www.iaedp.com), recognized for its high-level education and training standards for eating disorders healthcare professionals, is announcing that less than 10 days remain until the end of early registration for the 36th annual iaedp™ Symposium. With its premiere virtually on March 18, participants have 10 key reasons to participate in this year's eating disorders conference with presentations, workshops and special events, as well as keynote speakers who are some of the most renowned professionals in the field of eating disorders treatment.
1. Take advantage of early registration and realize significant savings and value for the 2021 Symposium. Early registration ends on February 12 and offers $50 savings on registration rates.
2. Be part of a national networking event. Whether it's during interactive chat sessions or in the virtual Exhibit Hall, there's an opportunity to interact with hundreds of other professionals in the field of eating disorders treatment.
3. Participate in every presentation and workshop from March 18 – September 1, accessible 24/7.
4. Experience the keynote speakers, some of the most noted professionals in the field of eating disorders. Their presentations will offer insight into some of the most innovative research in the field today.
5. Participate in Core Courses needed for certification. This year the Core Courses are included in the registration fee for the iaedp™ Symposium.
6. Hear more about iaedp™ Chapters, including the International Chapter.
7. Learn about MemberSHARE.iaedp.com. As a way to further its mission at the grassroots level, MemberSHARE is an online peer community and business journal solely dedicated to fostering an environment to support its professional members.
8. Participate in presentations in Spanish. Many members prefer the Spanish presentations, and many members are bilingual to better serve their patients. Previous years' Spanish-only presentations at the iaedp™ Symposium have been so popular, the series continues year after year.
9. Experience one of the many iaedp™ traditions – a Symposium with an all-star line-up of Presidents Council representatives, Symposium Sponsors and keynote speakers.
10. Unique to this year's iaedp™ Symposium are special presentations that examine the impact of COVID-19 on children, adolescents and adults. These new and important sessions cannot be missed during this critical time.
Early registration information, the 2021 program schedule and specific information about each presentation and all presenters at the 2021 iaedp™ Symposium can be found at http://www.iaedp.com.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. For more information on the 2020 iaedp™ Symposium, visit iaedp.com.
The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Alsana; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate; The Meadows Ranch; The Renfrew Centers; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders; Selah House; SunCloud Health; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; and Walden Behavioral Care.
