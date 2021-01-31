PEKIN, Ill., Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™), recognized for its high-level education and training standards for eating disorders healthcare professionals, will end early registration for its 2021 Symposium – an opportunity to save $50 off full price -- on February 12.
The 2021 iaedp™ Symposium, which will be accessible virtually beginning March 18 to September 1, provides a significant value, given all the opportunities and offerings for participants:
- Core Courses, needed to satisfy the requirements for Educational Designation, is included as part of this year's registration, a significant value.
- The virtual Exhibit Hall provides an unparalleled continuous experience, offering participants the chance to visit again and again and interact with exhibitors from around the globe, and including the 2021 Sponsors and Presidents Council members.
- Keynote speakers, who have achieved great success in their respective disciplines in eating disorders treatment, offer their presentations to participants to view as many times as requested while the virtual 2021 Symposium is running. There is no limit to access.
- More than 80 presentations and workshops in all, available virtually 24/7 from March 18 to September 1.
"This year's Symposium promises to be every bit as exciting as any in the past," says Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at iaedp™. "There will be a lot to take in and a lot to experience for every participant."
This year's theme, "As the World Turns: Unforeseen Challenges and Dynamic Solutions," sets the tone as a central focus for the more than 80 presentations and workshops, world-renowned keynote speakers, special networking events from all parts of the globe in the virtual Exhibit Hall – all available to registered participants 24/7 from March 18 – September 1, 2021.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. For more information on the 2020 iaedp™ Symposium, visit iaedp.com.
Now in its 36th year, the 2021 iaedp™ Symposium premieres on March 18, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, iaedp™ will conduct the 2021 Symposium virtually, which allows all participants complete access to all Symposium sessions from the first day on March 18, 2021 to the last day on September 1, 2021. Highlights of the over 80 total sessions include: family involvement in eating disorders, the use of body language to interpret the relationship between exercise and eating disorders and insights into the relationship of brain development and eating disorders, among many others. To register for the 2021 iaedp™ Symposium, visit iaedp.com.
The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Alsana; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate; The Meadows Ranch; The Renfrew Centers; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders; Selah House; SunCloud Health; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; Walden Behavioral Care; Willow Place.
Media Contact
Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com
SOURCE iaedp Foundation