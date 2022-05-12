Industry leader wins with a focus on gender-specific solutions for every stage of life
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A supplement leader for 50 years, Country Life Vitamins is garnering accolades from retailers and consumers alike with its ongoing commitment to the three I's: innovation, inspiration, and integrity. Combining cutting-edge product development with a mission-driven and forward-thinking next-gen approach, the company's focus on providing innovative solutions for gender-specific health needs is clearly resonating. Country Life was awarded a coveted NEXTY award for its Menopause Rescue™ product, part of the Women's Line launched in late 2021, beating out stiff competition clamoring for shelf space in the booming women's health category. The Menopause Rescue product also received a 2022 Women's Health Essentials Award in Taste for Life Magazine. In addition, Delicious Living magazine bestowed a 2022 Beauty and Body Award, recognizing Country Life's Maxi Skin® Cera Clear™ product as 'Retailer Choice in the Best New Skin Supplement Product' category.
Country Life is certainly on trend with its emphasis on women's health. Recent market research[1] shows that women control or influence about 85% of purchasing spending, and women make 90% of household healthcare decisions. Interestingly, 66% of women also say they feel misunderstood by the health care market.
"Country Life is taking a deeper look at gender-specific needs during all life's stages as a benchmark for our innovation pipeline in the near and long-term future, as both women and men have very distinctive needs as they age," says Sharon Paguio, Senior Director of Marketing. "In addition, we want to help educate consumers on how to select the right supplements to support those needs. When someone walks into the supplement aisle, the choices can be daunting. But if a woman, for example, is looking for help with something specific – reducing PMS or Menopausal symptoms, supporting hydration, or promoting an even skin tone for example – and can find solutions for those needs in ONE brand, based on good and high-quality information, that is the key to customer loyalty. We aim to be that go-to brand for consumers, empowering and supporting them in their personal health and wellness journey.
"We believe that everyone has innate greatness. At Country Life, we take pride in making the highest, premium quality products that consumers rely on, empowering them to stand up for their health and #POWER YOUR GREATNESS and achieve optimal wellness."
Country Life products can be found at http://www.countrylifevitamins.com, and at select natural health and mainstream consumer stores nationwide.
