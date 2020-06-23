SAN DIEGO and DALLAS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A U.S. District judge yesterday granted judgment in favor of AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), ruling that Aya Healthcare failed to prove any anticompetitive behavior by AMN under federal antitrust laws.
"AMN Healthcare is thrilled but not surprised by the Court's ruling. We have always known that our business practices are legitimate, lawful, and procompetitive. In an apparent effort to distract us from our mission, Aya filed a meritless lawsuit," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "AMN is healthcare's total talent solutions leader because of our strategic client relationships, innovative service offerings, commitment to ethical and transparent business practices, and our dedication to treating our partners fairly."
