SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Covelo Group, a leading healthcare staffing agency, announced today it hired staffing executive Irma Park to join the senior leadership team as VP of National Accounts. Irma's responsibilities will focus on driving strategic market entry and business development efforts in new and existing markets.
Irma brings over 20 years of healthcare staffing experience, most recently serving as the VP of Nursing and Client Relations for KPG Healthcare. She gained most of her staffing expertise by leading business development teams in her previous roles, which led to long-standing national partnerships. Irma's 10-years in workforce management for MedAssets, a vendor management company acquired by Vizient, brings a fresh perspective to Covelo Group, tying together two key facets of the business.
"We hope to channel Irma's extensive business development experience to grow our organization to a new level for our healthcare partners and the patients they serve," said Bill Shanahan, CEO of Covelo Group. "Our communities continue to see a demand for qualified clinical and non-clinical hospital staff. With Irma on board, we look forward to developing new talent solutions for rising needs within the healthcare industry."
"I take pride in my ability to align business objectives with partnership requirements, making my relationships meaningful for both parties," said Irma Park, VP of National Accounts. "I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Covelo Group and look forward to establishing how we will remain highly valued by those we serve."
Since March 2020, Covelo Group has acquired accounts in the Midwest and Southwest regions, expanding its operations to major metropolitan markets such as Chicago and Denver. This expansion was driven out of an effort to deliver effective operational solutions during a turbulent year.
As an industry leader in allied health, healthcare administration, nursing, and environmental services staffing, Covelo Group specializes in aligning the right candidate to a client's need to quickly fill critical positions. Covelo Group is wholly owned by ZOE Holding Company. For more information, visit CoveloGroup.com.
About Covelo Group
At Covelo Group, our highly personal approach to recruitment focuses on building great relationships with candidates and healthcare organizations. Over the last 17 years, we've placed thousands of clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals throughout the U.S. With that experience comes unparalleled reliability, accountability, and expertise. The company has been named Best of Staffing for Client Satisfaction three years in a row. Covelo Group is part of the ZOE Holding Company family of businesses. Learn more about our current job opportunities at CoveloGroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
About ZOE Holding
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., ZOE Holding Company is a growing multi-state enterprise with multiple subsidiaries all focused on one thing: Creating Opportunity. ZOE Holding Company employs thousands of talented individuals through its diversified staffing businesses and is the operations, strategy, and financial engine supporting our offices throughout the country. This support allows our subsidiary companies to focus on providing outstanding staffing services to companies throughout the US. For more information, please connect with us on LinkedIn or visit our website at ZOEHolding.com.
