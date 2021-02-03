SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Covelo Group, a leading staffing agency in the healthcare industry, announced today that it won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award for the third year in a row. The satisfaction levels rated by Covelo's clients were overwhelmingly positive, specifically highlighting dependability, transparency and expertise.
"Our commitment to our clients has never been stronger as we have navigated this challenging year together," said Joel Wilson, Director of Business Development. "We will continuously work to be the best staffing partner and deliver solutions that provide effective operational impacts. We are grateful for our longstanding partnerships and appreciate all of the positive remarks."
Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client winners have proven to be industry leaders in providing quality service based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Covelo Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 87.5%, significantly higher than the industry's average of 28% in 2020. Covelo also received a rating of 9 or above from 91% of clients.
"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"
As an industry leader in allied health, nursing, environmental services and healthcare administration, Covelo Group specializes in aligning the right candidate to a client's need to quickly fill critical positions. For more information, visit CoveloGroup.com.
About Covelo Group
At Covelo Group, our highly personal approach to recruitment is focused on building great relationships with candidates and healthcare organizations. Over the last 17 years, we've placed thousands of healthcare professionals throughout the U.S. With that experience comes unparalleled reliability, accountability and expertise. We focus on matching the best talent with the best opportunities. Covelo Group is a part of the ZOE Holding Company family of businesses. Learn more about our current job opportunities at CoveloGroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.
