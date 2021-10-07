DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Covered Care, a buy now pay later solution for the healthcare industry, today announced 100% Covered, which guarantees that every patient is approved for financing. Unlike most patient financing solutions that may decline up to 50% or more of applicants, 100% Covered gives healthcare providers a solution for every patient – all with no risk of loss and next-day funding.
"Based on our experience serving healthcare providers and their patients, we learned that many people don't receive the healthcare they need because they are afraid of being declined for credit," said Ken Rees, Chief Executive Officer of Covered Care. "100% Covered ensures that every patient will receive an offer of credit at no risk to the healthcare provider."
"Part of Covered Care's mission is to facilitate and provide access to more affordable healthcare financing solutions. Not just for people with excellent credit, but also people with damaged credit or no credit at all," said Tim Ranney, Chief Risk Officer of Covered Care. "This new product offering helps us fulfill our mission of helping growing healthcare practices care for more patients."
Founded in 2020, Covered Care has helped healthcare providers serve tens of thousands of patients who otherwise would have been declined for traditional credit. Their proprietary financing platform can serve consumers at any credit level – from prime to non-prime. This flexibility allows healthcare providers to care for more patients without taking on any risk.
Covered Care is a buy now, pay later financing solution for growing healthcare practices. Our mission is to help healthcare providers care for more patients which means we provide the highest approval rates in the industry (up to 100%), the most affordable terms in the industry (as low as 0% APR for all credit tiers), and flexible pricing and integration options. For more information, visit http://www.CoveredCare.com.
