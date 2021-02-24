ARCOLA, Ill., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Libman Company, a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-quality residential and commercial cleaning products, released the results of a COVID-19 Cleaning Habits Survey that it sponsored through a third party. The survey was designed to gain insights on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted consumers' cleaning products/tools, habits, and practices and what changes they will continue to incorporate in a post-COVID-19 world.
The online cleaning habits survey yielded the following highlights:
Home Cleaning
- 89% of people prefer to clean their homes themselves.
- Of those using a cleaning service prior to the pandemic, 42% discontinued their service – mainly due to fears about having others inside their home.
Cleaning Habits
- 50% of people are cleaning more thoroughly during the pandemic.
- Before COVID-19, 25% of people cleaned their homes daily. After COVID-19, 35% are cleaning daily, a 10% increase. 87% are cleaning at least 1x per week, up from 81% previously.
- Since COVID-19, all cleaning product types have seen an increase in usage, with bleach (+21%), anti-bacterial aerosol sprays (+20%) and gloves (+20%) leading. Brooms had a 9% increase in usage and mops saw an 11% increase.
- People are disinfecting all parts of the home more as a result of COVID-19. Places in the house where people are cleaning more are door knobs/handles (79%), countertops (68%), and bathroom sinks and kitchen sinks (59%).
Made in the USA
- 61% of people feel it is extremely/very important to purchase "Made in the USA" products.
- 60% say COVID-19 has changed their willingness to buy "Made in the USA" products.
Post COVID-19 Cleaning
The study revealed that people plan to wipe down home surfaces and clean more thoroughly, even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
- 67% said they will continue handwashing and using a hand sanitizer.
- 53% will continue wiping down home surfaces more frequently.
- 50% plan to clean their home more thoroughly and more frequently.
Source: COVID-19 Cleaning Habits Survey Online Quantitative
