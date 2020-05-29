DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 COVID-19 Clinical Trials Guide - Companies, Drugs, Phases, Subjects, Current Status and Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global clinical trial report provides a complete list of trials completed, ongoing, and planned for COVID-19. It presents an in-depth analysis of COVID-19 clinical trials across markets and companies. The research work is for providing a complete understanding of the trends in COVID-19.
The report covers a key snapshot of trial trends, enrollment trends, success trends, locations and other trends.
It also segments the COVID-19 clinical trials by:
- Current Trial Status
- Type of Trial
- Sponsor Type
- Enrollment Trends
- Region
- Countries
- Trial Phase
The report also identifies the potential drug candidates under development for the treatment of COVID-19.
The research work is prepared through extensive and continuous research on COVID-19 trials from over 1,500 sources including company websites, conferences and presentations, scientific journals, country wise and global clinical trial registries, news, health and science departments among others.
Report Scope and Coverage
- All major trials from 2010 to 2020 and planned trials are included in the report scope.
- Drug candidates currently being researched for administering COVID-19 patients are identified.
- The report includes a panorama of COVID-19 clinical trials across the globe.
- Trial Phase, Current Status, Sponsor Type, Location, trial type and Enrollment details are provided.
- Companies and universities focusing on COVID-19 clinical trials are analyzed along with their trial participation (trial title, trial phase and current status).
- Average Enrollment number, insights into enrollment trends, company wise enrollment are included.
- Both interventional and observational studies are analyzed.
- News and latest developments for the past one year are presented in the report.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1 COVID-19 Clinical Trials Overview, 2020
1.2 Premium Insights into Clinical Trials
1.2.1 COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Region
1.2.2 Average Enrollment of COVID-19 Clinical Trials
1.2.3 Companies participating in Trials
1.2.4 Drugs under Study for COVID-19 Treatment, 2020
2. Region-wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials
2.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country
2.2 Europe COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country
2.3 North America COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country
2.4 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country
2.5 South and Central America COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country
3. COVID-19 Clinical Trial Trends
3.1 Start Year wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials
3.2 Phase wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials
3.3 Trial Status wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials
3.4 Trial Type wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials
4. COVID-19 Average Enrollment Trends
4.1 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Year
4.2 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Phase
4.3 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Status
4.4 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Type of Trial
5. Companies Participating in COVID-19 Clinical Trials
5.1 COVID-19 Trials by Sponsor Type
5.2 COVID-19 Average Enrollment by Sponsor Type
5.3 Subjects Recruited by Leading Sponsors
6 Trial Snapshots - Phase, Type, Title, Location, Start Year, Completion Year, Recruitment Status, Enrollment, Participating Countries, Trial Locations, Company, Drugs and Other Details
6.1 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 1
6.2 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 2
6.3 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 3
6.4 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 4
Companies Mentioned
- 48Hour Discovery Inc
- AbCellera Biologics Inc
- Active Motif
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc
- AdaptVac
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc
- Airway Therapeutics Inc
- AJ Vaccines
- Akers Biosciences Inc
- Akshaya Bio Inc
- Alkido Pharma Inc
- Altimmune Inc
- Amarillo Biosciences Inc
- Ansun Biopharma Inc
- Apeiron Biologics GmbH
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc
- ARMS Pharmaceutical LLC
- Array BioPharma Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Axon Neuroscience SE
- Beroni group
- Beyond Air Inc
- Biocad
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
- BioNTech SE
- BioSig Technologies Inc
- Bioxytran Inc
- Bold Therapeutics Inc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- CalciMedica Inc
- Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd
- Cell-Point LLC
- Celltrion Inc
- CEL-SCI Corporation
- Clover Biopharmaceuticals
- Cobra Biologics Ltd
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc
- Codagenix Inc
- CureVac AG
- CytoDyn Inc
- Cytovia Therapeutics
- Dyadic International Inc
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc
- Ennaid Therapeutics LLC
- Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Epitopoietic Research Corporation
- EpiVax Inc
- eTheRNA Immunotherapies NV
- Exscientia Ltd
- FibroGenesis
- FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd
- Generex Biotechnology Corporation
- GeoVax Labs
- GigaGen Inc
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- Grifols SA
- HaloVax LLC
- Heat Biologics Inc
- Hetero Labs
- IBio Inc
- I-MAB Biopharma Co Ltd
- Immunic Inc
- ImmunityBio Inc
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd
- Imophoron Ltd
- IMV Inc
- InflaRx NV
- Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- INTELLiSTEM Technologies Inc
- Iontas
- IVIEW Therapeutics Inc
- kali-extracts Inc
- Kamada Ltd
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
- Kinevant Sciences Ltd
- Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Ligandal Inc
- LineaRx Inc
- Mabpharm Ltd
- Mateon Therapeutics Inc
- Medicago Inc
- MedinCell S.A.
- Moderna Therapeutics Inc
- NanoViricides Inc
- Nascent Biotech Inc
- Neurimmune AG
- Novartis AG
- Novavax Inc
- NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Inc
- OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Ology Bioservices Inc
- OncoImmune Inc
- OncoSec Medical Inc
- OyaGen Inc
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation
- Pfizer Inc
- Pneumagen Ltd
- Primmune Therapeutics
- Q BioMed Inc
- Qurient Co Ltd
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Relief Therapeutics Holdings
- Resverlogix Corp
- Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP
- Roche AG
- SAB Biotherapeutics
- Sanofi SA
- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
- Sirnaomics Inc
- Sirona Biochem Corp
- SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc
- Soligenix Inc
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
- Sosei Group Corporation
- Stabilitech Biopharma Ltd
- Starpharma Holdings Limited
- Stemirna Therapeutics Co Ltd
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB
- Synairgen Plc
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
- Takis Biotech
- Themis Bioscience GmBH
- Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
- Ufovax Inc
- United Biomedical Inc
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Vaxart Inc
- Vaxil BioTherapeutics Ltd
- VBI Vaccines
- Vir Biotechnology Inc
- Viravaxx AG
- Viriom Inc
- Vitaeris Inc
- WuXi Biologics Inc
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc
- Zydus Cadila
