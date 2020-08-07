DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Analysis of the Emerging Disease Landscape - June 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Epidemiology of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and a number of companies have begun to invest in this space. The absence of proven therapeutic options and the lack of a vaccine to protect against infection has led to a race to develop effective interventions. A range of players - from pharma and biotech firms to academic institutions and government agencies - have thrown their hats in the ring.

Report Scope

  • Global epidemiology metrics and trends
  • Snapshot of epidemiological trends to date in the top three most-affected countries
  • An overview of the pipeline for antivirals and vaccines
  • Summary of available efficacy data
  • An assessment of the clinical trials landscape by phase, sponsor type, geography, and other key attributes
  • Highlights in deal-making trends, particularly public-private partnerships
  • Spotlight on social media coverage

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand the global epidemiology of COVID-19
  • Obtain a snapshot of epidemiological trends to date in the top three most-affected countries
  • Access an overview of the pipeline for therapeutics and vaccines
  • Stay up to date on available efficacy data for pipeline-stage products
  • View the clinical trials landscape by across key attributes
  • Get up to speed on highlights in deal-making trends, particularly public-private partnerships
  • Monitor top trends in social media coverage

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Epidemiology
2.1 Epidemiology: Snapshot as of March 25, 2020
2.2 Epidemiology: Disease Trajectory as of March 25, 2020
2.3 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in China as of March 25, 2020
2.4 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in Italy as of March 25, 2020
2.5 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in the US as of March 25, 2020
2.6 Epidemiology Forecast: United States

3 Pipeline Overview
3.1 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Phase
3.2 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Molecule Type
3.3 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Type of Developer
3.4 Pipeline Therapeutics: Clinical-Stage Candidates (Phase I - III)
3.5 Pipeline Therapeutics: Preclinical-Stage Candidates
3.6 Pipeline Therapeutics: Currently Available Data
3.7 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Phase
3.8 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Developer Type
3.9 Pipeline Vaccines: Clinical and Preclinical-Stage Candidates

4 Pipeline Overview
4.1 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Phase
4.2 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Molecule Type
4.3 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Type of Developer
4.4 Pipeline Therapeutics: Clinical-Stage Candidates (Phase I - III)
4.5 Pipeline Therapeutics: Preclinical-Stage Candidates
4.6 Pipeline Therapeutics: Currently Available Data
4.7 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Phase
4.8 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Developer Type
4.9 Pipeline Vaccines: Clinical and Preclinical-Stage Candidates

5 Clinical Trials
5.1 Clinical Trials: Breakdown by Phase
5.2 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics and Vaccines
5.3 Clinical Trials: Overview by Region
5.4 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics: Leading Sponsors
5.5 Clinical Trials: Leading Industry Sponsors
5.6 Trends in Trial Design

6 Deal-making Trends
6.1 Deal-making Trends

7 Social Media Trends
7.1 Key Twitter Chatter
7.2 Top Trending Tweets include #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Patients #Flattenthecurve

8 Key Findings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tb0en

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.