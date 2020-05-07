EAGAN, Minn., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has disrupted daily life for virtually every Minnesotan. But for marginalized communities, the pandemic's reach has been far greater — disproportionately impacting their food security and mental health. These inequities were exposed in an April poll from the Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.
Nearly one-third of Minnesotans expressed concern about their own personal access to affordable, healthy foods. Forty percent of those individuals said their food and eating habits are less healthy than before.
"We all feel the toll of COVID-19, but it is particularly alarming to see how the pandemic is exacerbating existing health inequities and impacting so many Minnesotans' access to healthy and affordable foods," said Dr. Mark Steffen, MD, MPH, vice president and chief medical officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "Unless we immediately address rampant food insecurity, the effects of COVID-19 will be felt long after physical distancing guidelines are lifted."
Food security and mental health are intertwined
Half of the respondents who identify as food insecure listed stress levels as the greatest contributing factor to unhealthy eating, highlighting the strong tie between food security and mental health. Other answers included a lack of healthy, affordable options (42%), lack of desire or ability to leave the house (42%), and a change in personal finances/budget (32%).
Forty-two percent of respondents who identify as food insecure said the pandemic has had a strong or significant impact on their mental health, ranking it as the area most impacted by COVID-19 — above even financial concerns or their physical health.
By contrast, among respondents who identify as having reliable access to healthy affordable food, only 8% said the pandemic has had a strong or significant impact on mental health — underscoring the strong correlation between mental health and food insecurity.
How to help
One way that people can support those most impacted by food insecurity is by regularly donating to local food shelves. A significant portion of Minnesotans already use community programs to meet their needs. Fifteen percent of those polled have either recently received food from a community program or are expected to in the next three weeks, a level significantly higher than the national average of 11 percent.
Donations to food banks such as Second Harvest Heartland, The Food Group and Hunger Solutions can help increase food security and provide emergency support to families during these unprecedented times. The April poll found that there is a great opportunity for Minnesotans to donate to a food shelf if they haven't yet, as only 10% of recent food shelf donators are new. More Minnesotans are encouraged to donate if they are able, and can do so by visiting 2harvest.org or a local food bank in their community.
"Donations to local food banks are essential in the short term," Steffen said. "It is a tangible action that people can take and doing so will continue to support those in our communities who are most vulnerable and impacted by this crisis. But when the pandemic subsides, dramatic steps must be taken to address the vast health inequities in our state that are being laid bare by this current crisis."
About the poll
The public-opinion online poll was commissioned by the Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and conducted by SMS Research Advisors from April 10-14, 2020. It consisted of 638 Minnesota residents, ages 18 and over. Results were sampled a priori to ensure representation in geography (Twin Cities vs. greater Minnesota) and ethnicity, then weighted ad hoc to state census for age and gender. All statistical tests were performed at a 5% risk level with a statistical accuracy of ± 4.0%. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota was not revealed as the study sponsor.
About the Center for Prevention
The Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota delivers on Blue Cross' long-term commitment to improve the health of all Minnesotans by tackling the leading root causes of preventable disease: tobacco use, lack of physical activity and unhealthy eating. Funded through proceeds from Blue Cross' historic lawsuit against the tobacco industry, the Center collaborates with organizations statewide to increase health equity, transform communities and create a healthier state. Visit centerforpreventionmn.com for more information.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com), with headquarters in the St. Paul suburb of Eagan, was chartered in 1933 as Minnesota's first health plan and continues to carry out its charter mission today as a health company: to promote a wider, more economical and timely availability of health services for the people of Minnesota. Blue Cross is a not-for-profit, taxable organization. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, headquartered in Chicago.