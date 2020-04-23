HAMBURG, Germany, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's best-known telemedicine startup launched today stateside as DrNote.com, providing inexpensive verified online doctor's notes and lab-test orders to allow US citizens with a risk of COVID-19 the ability to stay at home, avoiding the risk of continuing to spread the virus at work and in waiting rooms. Telemedicine is most often the only way for such patients to obtain a doctor's note and test order since most physicians are either overburdened or lack the necessary protective measures. As opposed to other telemedicine services which require video chats, DrNote.com allows for a simple and reliable asynchronous diagnosis of coronavirus symptoms via a simple form, assessed by a licensed physician for only $19.
Individuals who live or have been in high risk areas such as New York, Detroit, Louisiana or abroad; in contact with an infected person; or exhibit 1 of the 14 COVID-19 symptoms resembling the flu, take a detailed smart questionnaire which is reviewed by a licensed U.S. physician. Once the diagnosis is approved, a downloadable and emailable doctor's note and/or test order is generated. A test order may be required at COVID-19 drive-through test sites. The doctor's note can be shared with an employer allowing the patient a two-week quarantine with full pay, which is reimbursed to the employer. Additionally, DrNote.com follows up with quarantine guidelines to ensure all users are educated as to the implications of their diagnosis.
Founder Dr. Can Ansay: "A precondition for lifting the Stay-at-home orders and restarting the US economy is that all employees can safely access test orders and the paid sick leave to which they are now entitled. Anyone from a high risk area or with COVID-19 symptoms like dry cough or a stuffy nose must stay at home to avoid spreading the virus at work or in the doctor's office. DrNote.com now offers all these US citizens fast and inexpensive test orders and doctor's notes for paid sick leave without leaving home."
Essential services workers and others who have concerns about having contracted COVID-19 may feel pressured to return to their jobs and places of employment without proper verification of a diagnosis from a physician. Not only is this detrimental to individual health, it can lead to devastating community spread. This is largely the case for the more than 16 million Americans without health insurance (2018 Community Survey, US Census Bureau). Even those who have health insurance or can afford visits to urgent care may risk exposing others in order to obtain a note for their employer.
"One patient even told me that our service was his only rescue since 15 doctors had previously refused him access to their practice because of his COVID-19 symptoms," commented Founder Dr. Can Ansay.
Those in need of certifiable verification of their COVID-19 symptoms should visit DrNote.com to fill out a simple, asynchronous questionnaire that is safely and privately shared with physicians to receive a downloadable PDF-file, issued with two-factor authentication. DrNote.com is also launching today the BETA version of its free evidence-based app for checking symptoms of COVID-19 against traditional cold and flu symptoms. The service is available in 39 states with a total population of 302 million beginning April 23 and can be used once per year.
About DrNote.com
Founded in Germany in December 2018, DrNote.us provides physician-approved doctor's notes certifying diagnoses of COVID-19 symptoms in the US. In Germany (au-schein.de) and France (arretmaladie.fr), it has provided over 50,000 doctor's notes for common sicknesses based on a medically evaluated online questionnaire without receiving any complaints of misdiagnosis.