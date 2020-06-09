NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals across America are scheduling elective surgeries postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sara L. Merwin, co-author of "The Informed Patient: A Complete Guide to a Hospital Stay," says this pause gives patients an opportunity to improve their surgical experience and enhance recovery.
"As people eagerly await health-preserving surgeries that have been put on hold, they have the power to influence their outcomes. It's all about being pro-active," says Merwin, whose book helps patients navigate the personnel, processes, policies and procedures they're likely to encounter during a hospital stay.
Merwin advises, "Patients should prepare physically, psychologically and practically. Informed patients who work closely with their care team often get the best results and have the best quality of life afterwards."
"The COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of elective surgery has vividly reinforced the imperative to be an informed patient," says Paul E. Levin, M.D., vice-chairman of orthopedic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. Dr. Levin notes that patients who have established realistic expectations of the outcomes with their surgeon are much more likely to be "gratified with the results of the surgery."
"Educate yourself about what to expect before and after your procedure, so you can speak up if something doesn't seem right," says Merwin. "You are your own best advocate in the hospital." She also encourages patients to ask about the hospital's visitor policies and COVID-19 infection control practices.
Whether a patient is scheduled for a simple gall bladder removal or a complex cancer surgery, "Patients should work with their primary care provider and surgeon to create a 'pre-habilitation' game plan," Merwin advises. "Lifestyle changes can help you withstand the rigors of anesthesia and surgery, so discuss these steps you can take to get healthier and stronger."
- Dietary changes. Obesity is a known risk factor for post-surgical complications. It's also associated with high blood sugar, diabetes and high blood pressure, which carry their own risks. Dietitians can help patients create eating programs to lose weight, control blood sugar, or improve nutrition improve nutrition for malnourished or underweight people.
- Improved fitness. After living on lockdown for months, many patients stopped going to the gym and have put on "the COVID 19" as a result. Strong muscles, good balance and increased heart and lung function help patients recover faster.
- Healthier lifestyle. Non-smokers seem to recover faster from surgery and have fewer complications. Patients should also be honest about their use of street drugs and alcohol.
Some non-prescription medications and natural supplements may interfere with blood clotting or affect how prescription drugs or anesthesia works. When first meeting with their surgeon, and during pre-surgical testing, patients should bring a current list of every medication and supplement they take—including prescriptions, over-the-counter products, medical marijuana, CBD, vitamins, and supplements.
Merwin closes with advice from "The Informed Patient": "Write everything down, bring someone you trust to your pre-operative appointments and to the hospital, and stay vigilant to protect safety."
Sara L. Merwin is co-author of "The Informed Patient: A Complete Guide to a Hospital Stay" with Karen A. Friedman, M.D. She received her Master of Public Health degree in epidemiology from the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and has worked as a clinical researcher at Northwell Health System and Montefiore Medical Center. She has held faculty appointments at Zucker Hofstra School of Medicine and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Her career and research focus includes patient and professional education and communication.
