The Sjogren's syndrome therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 287.68 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the Sjogren's syndrome therapeutics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the presence of a strong drug pipeline.
The Sjogren's syndrome therapeutics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the Initiatives and expected approvals of products as one of the prime reasons driving the Sjogren's syndrome therapeutics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Sjogren's syndrome therapeutics market covers the following areas:
Sjogren's Syndrome Therapeutics Market Sizing
Sjogren's Syndrome Therapeutics Market Forecast
Sjogren's Syndrome Therapeutics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Ltd.
- Biogen Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi SA
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Global Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market - Global Dravet syndrome treatment market is segmented by Product (SGDs, TGDs, and FGDs) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Global Dry Eye Syndrome Drugs Market - Global dry eye syndrome market is segmented by product (OTC drugs and prescription drugs) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Primary Sjogren's syndrome - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Secondary Sjogren's syndrome - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AbbVie Inc.
- ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Ltd.
- Biogen Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi SA
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
