DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 & LATAM Healthcare Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare systems in Latin America are highly heterogeneous, with different financial flows that create varying incentives for stakeholders across payer and provider networks.

The publisher believes these unique dynamics along with political willingness to take bold and timely action will impact the systems' abilities to cope with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health ministries across Latin America have reacted in varying ways and on different timelines to the threat presented by COVID-19, very likely impacting the ultimate outcomes of the pandemic.

This report is an update of the report first published on March 23, 2020 and brings the latest in healthcare policies enacted in Latin America's nine largest markets.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Argentina Outlook
  • Brazil Outlook
  • Chile Outlook
  • Colombia Outlook
  • Costa Rica Outlook
  • Mexico Outlook
  • Panama Outlook
  • Peru Outlook
  • Uruguay Outlook
  • Additional Resources

