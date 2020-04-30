SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts warn that Covid-19 nurses and frontline medical workers already stressed will experience PTSD (post-traumatic stress syndrome disorder) and that it will continue long after the crisis ends. In fact, UC San Diego and many other hospitals are already cross-training medical workers for the probable pandemic surge in the fall.
Lorie Brown, an AID's frontline nurse at St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica, understands the mental toll of nursing in a health crisis. She and the other frontline workers had PTS, but it wasn't acknowledged at that time. It didn't even have a name. "We didn't know why we were so depressed and anxious long after the crisis ended. Today's battle is a thousand times worse than the AID's crisis." she said.
Brown wanted to do something to help today's medical workers. Using her own money, she produced an internet video series, "COVID-19 SURVIVAL GUIDE" and offers it free. It features 18 experts countrywide giving coping advice. Experts included are an infectious disease physician, a board-certified homeopath, workers compensation and unemployment law attorneys, and several nurses with expertise in the areas of intuitive eating, mindfulness, meditation, nutrition, sleep and much more. The nurses and medical workers can choose one or more of the 20-minute segments they want.
Covid-19 nurse, Tiffani Zalinski, UC San Diego, Jacobs Center said, "All of us nurses are thankful about virus cases declining, but we'll still be in the war zone for many, many months to come. The severity of cases ranges, and it is hard to see people suffer or die. I'm afraid for myself and my colleagues; any one of us could get it. Being a nurse is a tough job."
Brown spoke with many frontline nurses. Almost everyone mentioned they are grateful and enjoy the public's expressions of gratitude. Zalinski said, "I appreciate it. I think it makes us feel good to be recognized, but it doesn't help with our anxiety. The, video really does help. It starts mitigating the damaging effects of what we are going through." Lorie hopes friends and family of those in the frontline tell them about the video survival guide series.
Log on for the free internet series: EmpoweredNurses.org/covid
About Lorie Brown
*President-Elect, American Association of Nurse Attorneys
*Master's Degree Nursing, UCLA
*Law Degree, Indiana University
*AID's crises nurse, St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica, CA
*Founded Empowered Nurses, 2012
*Author, 3 books for nurses (Amazon) and Soon to be released,
"What They Don't Teach you in Nursing School"
Brown Law Office, San Diego and Indianapolis
Lorie is available for live, remote interviews with video clips provided.
