WASHINGTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSRC announces the publication of its research report, "COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024". According to the report the coronavirus has created a new market worth $1.43 - $2.01 Trillion during 2020-2024.
It is now widely agreed upon that an essential remedy to the suppression of the pandemic is the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The ability to curb the spread of the pandemic and minimize new surges so that the economy will recover, largely depends on how well the healthcare community and governments will educate their citizens to use Personal Protection Gear, especially face masks.
The "COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024" report includes 53 sub-reports including the following eight PPE sub-reports:
- Pandemic PPE Gowns Market – 2020-2024
- Pandemic Gloves Market – 2020-2024
- Pandemic Face Masks Market – 2020-2024
- Pandemic Face Shields Market – 2020-2024
- Pandemic Eye Protection Market – 2020-2024
- PPE Sterilization Market – 2020-2024
- Hand & Surface Sanitizers Market – 2020-2024
- Pandemic Decontamination Gear & Consumables Market – 2020-2024
According to the report, the Personal Protection Gear annual market share* will hoover at 12%-25% of the total COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market, while PPE prices will decline by 15-25% per annum.
(*) Market size is year and scenario dependent.
Currently, China manufactures the majority of the globe's PPE. During Q1 2020, as the coronavirus tore through China and it went into lockdown, Chinese PPE factories ramped up their production. As China started to re-open its economy as the pandemic continued spreading throughout the rest of the world, demand for Personal Protection Gear soared to the point that factory owners in the industry began boasting that they owned money printing machines. As orders of consumer goods shrunk, anxious manufacturers, who had the clean rooms and know-how needed to make PPE, switched their production lines over to make face masks, gloves and PPE gowns.
With demand exploding, full payment up front became the norm. Fraud and counterfeit products proliferated. In April 2020, the PRC government rolled out actions intended to clamp down on counterfeit PPE, and it became even trickier to ship products out of China.
For many Chinese tech companies, swooping in as the savior is shrewd publicity. "They have the funds and the political clout, and it's good for their business mission," says J. Norwell Coquillard, executive director of the Washington State China Relations Council, a Seattle-based lobbying group helping local health-care buyers vet Chinese suppliers of PPE.
As countries start to re-open, the report brings to your attention additional multi-billion business opportunities that may assist multiple industry sectors that are struggling to retain business continuity and growth. This newly formed market is not limited to the healthcare supplier's industry (like the pharma industry); many business opportunities are being created by the pandemic for other industries ranging from contact-tracing systems to blockchain, from AI, big-data & deep learning to nonwoven fabrics used by PPE manufacturers.
This 1020-page 5-volume market mega report is the first and most comprehensive review of the new global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024 report presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services sub-reports, 6 vertical, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets providing in-depth analysis of this newly formed market.
To adhere to our high standards of research, as nobody can truly forecast the future of this on-going pandemic, we include in the report two scenarios:
- Optimistic scenario – assumes (among other things) that mass vaccination will commence by July 2021
- Conservative scenario – assumes (among other things) that no mass vaccination will be available until 2025
The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market and provides answers to questions such as:
- What is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market size and what are the forecasted trends during 2020-2024?
- What are the most attractive business opportunities?
- What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
- What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?
- What is the 212 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
o COVID -19 Vaccines
o Medical Eye Protection
o COVID -19 Therapeutic Drugs
o PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables
o Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products
o Hand & Surface Sanitizers
o PCR Instrumentation & Software
o Decontamination
o Robotic PCR Systems & Software
o Other Personal Protection Gear
o PCR Reagents & Consumables
o AI, Big Data & Deep Learning
o Nose & Mouth Swabs
o Homecare IT
o Self-collection PCR Test Kits
o Geo-Surveillance Systems & Services
o Serologic Test Kits
o E-Health
o Standoff Thermometry
o Blockchain Technologies
o X-Ray Procedures
o Other ICT
o CT Procedures
o Noninvasive Ventilators
o Ultrasound Procedures
o Invasive Mechanical Ventilators
o Wastewater testing
o Next Generation Ventilators
o FDG-PET/CT Procedures
o COVID-19 Homecare
o PACS & Teleradiology
o Portable Ventilators
o Medical PPE Gowns
o Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs
o Medical Gloves
o Kidney Dialysis
o Medical Face Masks
o Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures
o Medical Face Shields
o Other Intensive Care Modalities
o PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants
o PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants
o Gloves Manufacturing Plants
o Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants
o Face Masks Manufacturing Plants
o Medical Glass Manufacturing Plants
o Face Shields Manufacturing Plants
o R&D Equipment & Consumables
o Self-Collected PCR Test Kits Manufacturing. Plants
o Medical Glass
o Melt-Blown PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants
o Ventilators Manufacturing Plants
o Spun-Bond PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants
o PCR Reagents Manufacturing Plants
o Serological Test Kits Manufacturing Plants
o Hospitals & Surge Hospitals
o Clinical Labs
o Clinics
o Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
o Homecare & Nursing Homes
o Research Bodies
o USA
o Canada
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
o India
o China
o South Korea
o Japan
o Rest of Asia Pacific
o RoW
o North America
o Latin America
o Europe
o Middle East & Africa
o Asia Pacific
o Product Sales
o Training Services
o Planning & Consulting
o Maintenance & Upgrades
About the analysts that composed this report:
The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen detection, E-health, Bio-decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, medical devices, and brings long term cooperation with the FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical legislation agencies.
As early as January 20, 2020 we recruited all our analysts to research the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation related products & services purchases. We interviewed hundreds of experts, participated in more than 95 conferences and webinars, reviewed more than 1,500 publications and interviewed executives of more than 65 pandemic related companies.
