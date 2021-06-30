SANTA MARIA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to the ongoing pandemic, Toyota of Santa Maria in Santa Maria, California, announced new COVID-19 safety guidelines for its employees to follow. These guidelines are put in place for the safety of all its employees as well as customers. The Toyota of Santa Maria management is taking the following precautions to keep everyone safe.
- Regular screening of employees to look for COVID-19 symptoms
- Hand Sanitizer stand at the entry
- Lounge area for waiting for all the prospective buyers
- Face shields available on each table
- Sanitization of the seating area after each use
- Sanitization of vehicles before test drives and delivery
- 6 feet distance markers on the floor in the parts and service department
Additionally, Toyota has helped the COVID-19 emergency relief by donating $500,000 to the United Way which is a non-profit organization that provides childcare, water, food, and other critical support. Toyota is also providing support for all the current Toyota owners who have been affected by COVID-19. Click here to see if you are eligible for it.
Current owners of the Toyota vehicles can get in touch with the dealership by dialing 805-928-3881. Interested car shoppers can visit the dealership online at https://www.toyotaofsantamaria.com/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=2021Jun30 to learn more about COVID-19 updates.
