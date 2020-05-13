Wearing masks as part of COVID-19 safety protocols, Dr. Junfang Zhao and Dr. Kenneth Setchell at Cincinnati Children’s are shown with a high-resolution mass spectrometer that helps determine levels of immunosuppressant drugs in blood spots mailed in by the families of kids with transplanted organs. Prompted by COVID-19 in-patient clinic closures, scientists in the Clinical Mass Spectrometry Laboratory quickly developed the at-home test so medically vulnerable kids could still be tested.