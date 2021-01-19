180912_WelbeHealth_Logo_NoTagline_Logo.jpg

Our goal is simple: We want to help seniors live more independently in their homes and communities. Our team will coordinate every aspect of their care. When seniors and their families are not worried about getting to appointments or keeping track of their medications, they’ll have the freedom they deserve to live the life they want.

 By WelbeHealth

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WelbeHealth, an innovative healthcare provider delivering comprehensive home-based care for frail seniors across California, will administer COVID-19 vaccines to community members 65 years and older in the Fresno area.

WHAT:

A community-wide vaccination day for those 65 years and older in the Fresno area. By appointment.



WHO:

WelbeHealth is working with Gurnick Academy, which will provide nursing staff to administer vaccines and observe.



WHEN:

11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021



WHERE:

1649 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721


People must call for an appointment.


For appointment, or information, call: (559) 777-6722

About WelbeHealth - WelbeHealth has administered over 350 vaccinations to date across its four service areas in Fresno, Stockton-Modesto, Pasadena, and Long Beach. WelbeHealth provides care as part of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a longstanding Medicare and Medicaid program that offers an alternative to nursing homes. PACE has proven dramatically safer for seniors, with 85-95 percent lower COVID-19 infection and mortality rates compared to nursing homes. At WelbeHealth, we help seniors age at home with wraparound medical care and social services. For more information, please visit https://welbehealth.com/faqs/

Media Contact:
 Lindsay France
lindsay.france@welbehealth.com
(202) 930-1095

