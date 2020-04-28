High_Lantern_Group_Logo.jpg
NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Lantern Group, a strategic consulting firm specializing in business leadership and reputation, today released a new analysis showing how the COVID-19 pandemic is fundamentally transforming the landscape of societal issues and public priorities.

The analysis shows previously prominent issue categories of climate, sustainability and social equality have receded, while labor and financial security issues have risen to the fore. This shift in issue priorities has been almost entirely driven by the effect of COVID-19 on every facet of work and society.

Prominent issues driven by COVID-19 are listed below. The ranking shows the combination of three factors: 1. Engagement; 2. Upward trend; 3. Overlap with COVID-19. The data was collected over the past 90 days by analyzing 1.6 million tweets from 3,000 leading activists, influencers and political figures.

Top COVID-Driven Issues

 

1.   Unemployment

14. Employee Healthcare

2.   Vaccines

15. Mental Health

3.   Corporate Restructuring

16. Childcare

4.   Healthcare Reform

17. Trade Barriers

5.   Caregiving

18. Use of Independent Contractors

5.   Misinformation

18. Immigrant Detention

7.   Workplace Safety & Exploitation

20. Social Security

8.   Gouging

21. College Affordability

9.   Race Equality

21. Online Censorship

10. Family Planning

23. Net Neutrality & Access

11. Lung Disease

24. Fossil Fuels

12. Travel Bans

25. Gender Equality

12. Paid Leave


"This is a major reset moment for social issues and priorities," said Rob Gluck, Managing Partner of High Lantern Group. "Priorities have changed, new issues have come to the fore and the expectations facing the business community will continue to evolve."

For the complete analysis and methodology, including HLG's updated Brand Pressure Index, top declining issues and predictions on the further evolution of the issue landscape, view the full report here.

High Lantern Group is a strategic consulting firm that specializes in business reputation and leadership in the public arena.  HLG's proprietary issue analytics platform collects and processes data from more than 3,000 elite stakeholders and uses natural language processing techniques to identify the issues most likely to shape public dialogue and corporate reputation. For more information about our firm and services, please visit us at highlanterngroup.com.

